Call it a timely Christmas present: Last Thursday the Senate approved a bill to crack down on robocalls, sending to President Donald Trump a measure that will hopefully combat a persistent and costly problem for Americans.
The bill, which the president is expected to sign into law, would stiffen enforcement and require that phone companies offer free consumer tools to identify and block scam calls.
Fully as important, the bill calls for tougher fines when individuals intentionally violate the law.
The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence — TRACED — Act was authored by Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota, and cosponsored in the Senate by Iowa’s Chuck Grassley.
In May, the Senate passed the TRACED Act by a vote of 97-1. In July, the House of Representatives passed the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act by a vote of 429-3. The bills were reconciled, resulting in the Pallone-Thune TRACED Act.
“Robocalls aren’t just annoying, they can be dangerous. Wily scammers are stealing money and personal information from unsuspecting victims through robocalls,” Grassley said. “Passage of the TRAED Act will help bring some much-needed relief of robocalls in Iowa and across the country. It is vital that these scammers are stopped and that enforcement be robust.”
Grassley quoted figures supplied by YouMail, noting there were an estimated 48 billion robocalls in 2018, which was up over 65% since 2016.
“This number has already been surpassed in the first 10 months of 2019. In fact, Americans received a record-high number of 5.7 billion robocalls in October,” Grassley said in a release.
“First Orion predicts that this year 44.6% of all calls to mobile devices will be scams,” he said. “In 2018, the FCC received 232,000 consumer complaints of unwanted calls, a nearly 35% increase since 2015.”
TRACED grants the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) more latitude to pursue civil forfeiture penalties against the worst offenders — robocallers intentionally violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).
Under current law, the FCC must first issue a citation to a robocaller, and then can only seek penalties within a year of a subsequent violation. This bill would permit the FCC to pursue intentional violations for up to four years after a violation has occurred and would eliminate the citation requirement. The bill applies to calls and text messages.
The legislation directs the FCC to adopt rules requiring all classes of telephone providers to adopt call authentication technologies. These technologies enable a telephone carrier to verify that incoming calls are authenticated before they reach consumers’ phones.
TRACED calls for creation of a working group of law enforcement and other key robocall enforcers to evaluate policies and resources needed to better prosecute and deter illegal robocalls. The working groups will be comprised of the FCC, Department of Justice, Department of Commerce, Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Trade Commission, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
TRACED directs the FCC to initiate a rule to help protect subscribers from receiving unwanted unauthenticated calls. This mandate will ensure that the FCC adopts protections that help empower subscribers to block calls from spoofed numbers.
TRACED requires the FCC to issue an annual report to Congress on their enforcement efforts against illegal robocallers, and to provide information to the U.S. Attorney General regarding certain violations.
This latest effort to crack down on robocalls is long overdue and should be vigorously enforced.
