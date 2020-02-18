Back in June of 2018, we commented in this space that “Friday went beyond being a red-letter day for Council Bluffs as major donors, city and county officials and heads of a host of arts and culture organizations broke ground for the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center.”
Last Thursday evening, the finished product — the $27 million, 95,000-square-foot Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center — was unveiled at a private viewing and reception for nearly 300 private donors and guests.
The transformation of the facility — renovation of the Harvester II building and an addition that houses the 281-seat Polina & Bob Schlott Performing Arts Center that is now home to American Midwest Ballet, formerly Ballet Nebraska; Chanticleer Theater; and the Kanesville Symphony — over the past 18 months was not only transformative for the facility but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Council Bluffs.
Renovation of the original Harvester II building, which is included on the National Register of Historic Places, includes a museum space, theater, ballet storage and archival space on the garden level. The first floor includes a rental venue, box office, exhibit space, cafe/bar and public lobby.
The second floor includes the food incubator, ballet dressing rooms, meeting rooms and shared offices. The third floor includes flexible classrooms, a pottery studio, an internet lounge and artist studios.
The fourth floor of the Harvester II building houses a permanent exhibit space including a Grant Wood exhibit, traveling exhibit space and archival space.
“We take pride in being a community that can come together and make things happen,” Danna Kehm, Pottawattamie Arts Culture and Entertainment CEO, said at Thursday’s private opening. “Today officially marks the beginning of a new era for culture in our community.”
Pete Tulipana, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation, which earmarked $9 million for the project, the largest single contribution in the foundation’s history, said the need for an arts and culture center in Council Bluffs was one of the first things he heard when he was named to head the foundation in 2012.
In his prepared remarks at the Hoff center’s unveiling last week Tulipana said, “More than eight years ago, in my first few months as the President of Iowa West, I began to hear the same story repeated over and over again: The arts were in trouble in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County.”
Tulipana told those present that providers were operating on shoestring budgets and some had no physical location to call home.
According to Tulipana, the effort started with a series of community meetings, where Iowa West was asked to take the lead in addressing the situation.
When those meetings concluded, Iowa West was asked to create an organization with the “capacity to deliver” and to establish a new arts and culture center – a space for people of all ages.
In addition to lead donations from local arts patrons, PACE also received a $1 million grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Enhance Iowa fund as well as a designation of the South Main Street area at a “Great Place” coupled with a $400,000 grant award. Both are the maximum amounts possible for state-level funding and clearly indicative of the support the project received outside of Council Bluffs.
“Raising $27 million is no small feat,” Tulipana said at the groundbreaking in 2018. “These projects are successful because everyone gets involved.
“We seek to create a place where families want to live and businesses want to locate because of the quality of life and standard of living,” he said. “This project certainly moved the needle toward that vision.”
The finished Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center was all that was promised and more.
Council Bluffs is a better place for the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.