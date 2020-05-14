As is the case with so many things this year, the annual recognition of the men and women of the nation’s law enforcement agencies has been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During this week, National Law Enforcement Week, the public, under “normal” conditions, is invited to take part in a ceremony honoring those who serve today, those who have served in the past and especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice protecting those they have sworn to serve and protect.
Last year’s ceremony, which was open to the public, was held at the Council Bluffs Police Department Headquarters. This year, because of the ongoing need to social distance and minimize gatherings of large groups as a result of the pandemic, the ceremony will be livestreamed from the front of the Pottawattamie County Courthouse at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Led by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, this year’s ceremony will pay respect to Deputy Clarence E. Woolman, Special Deputy Claude B. Dail, Deputy Robert Fern McKinley, Chief Deputy Duane Herman Otto and Deputy Mark Jason Burbridge.
The tradition of paying tribute to law enforcement officers dates to 1962 when President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.
Today there are more than 900,000 law enforcement officers, with nearly 12% of that total women, serving the citizens of this nation.
Law enforcement is a dangerous profession. Since 1791 when the first law enforcement death was recorded, more than 21,000 officers have lost their lives in the line of duty. There are currently 21,541 names engraved on the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., and, unfortunately, the number continues to grow. During the last 10 years, an average of 151 officers has lost their lives annually.
But these are unusual times bringing still new dangers to an already dangerous profession. The current COVID-19 pandemic has not spared the men and women of law enforcement. As Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley pointed out, as of May 11, 101 officers have died in the line of duty as a result of COVID-19.
Pending in the Senate is a bipartisan bill, the Safeguarding America’s First Responders Act, that addresses the reality of law enforcement officers’ exposure to COVID-19.
To ensure benefits through the Public Safety Officer Benefits program, the bill creates a presumption that if a first responder is diagnosed with COVID-19 within 45 days of their final day of duty, the Justice Department will treat it as a line-of-duty incident. It simply makes sense that the families of those who face untold dangers to protect us, including the new threats brought by the pandemic, are protected.
Normally we would encourage area residents to gather in support of our law enforcement officers on their special day. While we cannot gather for that well-deserved recognition, we should not lose sight of the risks they take, the dangers they face on our behalf. Those who have the opportunity should let our officers know their efforts are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.