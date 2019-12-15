For students enrolled in the Underwood and Treynor school districts, Wednesday was a truly transformative day.
Officials of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation announced that the late Rick Wenninghoff left a $5 million endowment to PCCF, with the money to be earmarked for post-secondary education scholarships for students in the Underwood and Treynor school districts. The Wenninghoff bequest was the largest in PCCF’s relatively short history.
Foundation President and CEO Donna Dostal told members of the Wenninghoff family on hand for a check presentation that the community foundation is a collective of private and public funds that enables area residents to be philanthropic.
“We scan the landscape of the community to address the needs and connect people who want to do the most good,” she said.
“Obviously, your family and your father had a tremendous love for humanity and the land. We’re thankful for the tremendous generosity of your father,” Dostal said. “We are committed to being good stewards of this opportunity for generations to come.”
“The future — the opportunity for these funds for these schools — is tremendous,” she said.
Wenninghoff was a Treynor High School graduate, and his daughter, Julie Reiss, who now lives in Waverly, Nebraska, graduated from Underwood High School.
Wenninghoff, whom his children said inherited a love of farming from his father, farmed between Underwood and Crescent. In a letter to his children, he explained that his choice to make the gift “was about wanting to create an endowment fund that would continue to benefit future generations.”
“The family name meant a lot to him,” Reiss said of her father’s gift and the enduring legacy it will create.
“He wanted to give back,” said Lisa Herrick of Franklin, Nebraska, another of Wenninghoff’s daughters.
As part of his wishes, farmland was sold, with the proceeds of those sales going to the bequest. Underwood Superintendent Ed Hawks, speaking on behalf of both the school district and the Underwood community, thanked the Wenninghoff family for the scholarship program.
“This gift will open doors that otherwise might have been closed for young people who wish to advance themselves educationally,” he said.
Treynor Superintendent Mark Hopkins termed Wenninghoff’s gift “transformative for the Treynor district and its students.”
“These scholarships will change the lives of our students by dramatically increasing college education opportunities,” he said. “The gift will have an enduring impact for our school.”
The scholarships will be awarded through the Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation, which has a long history of working with PCCF. Tony Tauke, a member of the SWIEF board, said the foundation plans to begin an application process and to present Wenninghoff scholarships beginning with the 2021 graduating classes in the two school districts.
Southwest Iowans have a long and storied history of giving back generously to the communities that supported them. The name of Rick Wenninghoff and the Wenninghoff family will forever be a part of that legacy.
