The COVID-19 pandemic has spread its ugly tentacles across the country. There is certainly much to be concerned about — millions of American workers are unemployed who just weeks ago were enjoying a seemingly boundless prosperity, small businesses, often called the backbone of our economy, shuttered, their owners already questioning if they will ever come back.
Unfortunately, not all of the “accommodations” allowed to dampen the pandemic’s impact on our economy are, in our opinion, in the best interests of the country long term.
Several of the 11 states and the District of Columbia that have legalized the sale of marijuana for recreational use have adopted accommodations for marijuana dispensaries that, like other businesses, have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some states have termed marijuana dispensaries “critical businesses,” allowing them to continue to operate despite statewide stay-at-home orders. Other than bolstering states’ tax revenues, what is the “critical” need for a “recreational” product?
The Associated Press reported that Colorado has made online sales of recreational marijuana legal during the pandemic, fulfilling one of the pot industry’s biggest wishes and fueling its argument for even more concessions that could be made permanent when the current medical crisis ends.
Under Colorado’s emergency coronavirus regulations, customers can pay for marijuana online then pick up their purchase at the store. Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan and Oregon also allow online recreational marijuana sales.
However, the practice remains severely limited because credit card companies tend to shy away from dealing with a drug that remains illegal under U.S. law.
Although several states allow home delivery of recreational marijuana, Colorado does not.
Ben Prater, the manager of a Denver marijuana dispensary, told The Associated Press, “We need to be able to have as little contact as possible to people. If people are sick of if they are immunocompromised they don’t need to be leaving their house during this time.”
Iowa, which allows the sale of cannabidiol only for residents with serious medical conditions, allows curbside pickup by the patient or a registered caregiver during the COVID-19 pandemic, but does not allow online ordering or home delivery.
Even with our current pandemic conditions, online ordering and home delivery of marijuana — medicinal or recreational — is a step in the wrong direction.
