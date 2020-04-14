Once again, President Donald Trump has put his personal dislikes — this time his disdain for Jeff Bezos, president and CEO of Amazon — ahead of what is best for the country he was elected to lead. At risk is the future of the U.S. Postal Service, an agency enumerated in the U.S. Constitution.
Like many businesses large and small, which Trump has promised to help in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service and its approximately 600,000 workers has been hammered by coronavirus.
The kind of mail that pays the agency’s bills — first class and marketing mail — has withered over the years. In 2010, the Postal Service delivered 77.6 billion items of first class mail, a figure that had dropped to 54.9 billion first-class items last year. The number has slipped even further during the pandemic, The Washington Post reported.
Postal Service volume declined 30% in the first week of March. The agency projects volume to be down 50%, and it could lose $23 billion over the next 18 months.
Although package delivery does not fully replace revenue lost from first-class deliveries, the Postal Service has replaced some of its lost revenue by increasing package processing — from 3.1 billion packages in 2010 to 6.2 billion in 2019. Some of that package increase has come in the form of delivering the “last mile” service to often rural and remote areas for the likes of Amazon, UPS, FedEx and other shipping companies.
Trump has long been antagonistic of the Postal Service, calling it in one tweet Amazon’s “delivery boy.” There can be little question that much of Trump’s invective toward the Postal Service is aimed at Bezos, Amazon’s founder and chief executive who also happens to won the Washington Post, a favored target of Trump’s “fake news” charges.
The president has advocated increasing the prices on Amazon deliveries, Trump’s ideas countering the recommendations of both shipping experts and the agency’s own Board of Governors, a majority of whom were appointed by Trump himself.
According to a senior Trump administration official and a congressional official who spoke to The Washington Post on condition of anonymity, Trump threatened to not sign the $2.2 trillion Cares Act if the legislation contained any money to bail out the Postal Service.
Lawmakers had initially agreed to a $13 billion direct grant to the Postal Service. That effort was blocked by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin who warned the grant could blow up the relief bill. Congress then negotiated a $10 billion loan for the Postal Service, which has yet to be approved by the Treasury Department.
Rolling Stone commented, and we agree whole heartedly, that whether Trump is correct in how the Postal Service should deal with Amazon, he’s overlooking the fact Postal Service workers are delivering needed items to people — a nation — in need despite the obvious risks to their own safety. While addressing that need, some 500 Postal Service workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 19 have died.
Despite the advice of experts that his recommendations are flawed, Trump is obviously willing to thrown another 600,000 workers under the bus.
Trump’s attitude here is just another case of putting himself first with far too little regard for possible damage to the nation.
