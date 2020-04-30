In the days before Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her decision to back away from some COVID-19 mitigation efforts in 77 of the state’s 99 counties, a team of experts advised her not to relax social distancing rules, warning that doing so at this point could cause a second wave of infections and that Iowa could suffer “catastrophic loss of life” even under strict limits.
While maintaining mitigation efforts such as social distancing in restaurants and fitness centers and limiting operations to 50% of capacity for restaurants, fitness centers and retail establishments in those 77 counties, she also opened the door to in-person church services and farmers markets to resume statewide.
Reynolds said Monday that the state must learn to live with the coronavirus and balance health and economic concerns.
Clearly, reopening churches has nothing to do with restarting the state’s economy. In our view, Reynolds only foolishly included reopening churches as an attempt to lessen the appearance of what’s really happening, which — as is the case of so many of President Donald Trump’s recommendations concerning the pandemic — is putting the almighty dollar above everything else.
The warning to Reynolds came in a research paper authored by seven professors of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of Iowa’s College of Public Health. The governor’s office released the paper Tuesday after Reynolds outlined her rules to reopen restaurants, fitness centers and retail businesses this Friday.
The researchers warned that their modeling found a huge degree of uncertainty in how the pandemic will unfold, “from relatively low fatalities to catastrophic loss of life.”
One model predicted that Iowa could see 747 deaths by May 28, and that a range of 316 to 965 by then seemed likely. Underscoring the relative dearth of knowledge about potential medical impact of the coronavirus, researchers warned that death tolls in the thousands were also plausible, even assuming that business closures and other limits remained in effect.
In her press conference Wednesday, Reynolds reported 12 additional deaths, bringing to 148 the number of deaths statewide and more than 6,843 confirmed cases statewide. One of those 12 deaths was a Council Bluffs man with no pre-existing health conditions who contracted the virus as the result of community spread. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many Iowans have not been tested, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
The report from the researchers indicated that while the spread of the virus in Iowa appears to be slowing, it had not peaked.
“There is considerable uncertainty still in how many cases and deaths Iowa could eventually have, with possible projections between 150 and 10,000 deaths,” the researchers wrote. “Therefore, prevention measures should remain in place. Without such measures being continued, a second wave of infections is likely.”
During her press conference Wednesday, Reynolds defended her decision to relax mitigation efforts in the 77 counties.
With 93% of the positive cases in the 22 Iowa counties where she did not relax mitigation efforts, Reynolds said it’s not sustainable to keep the state locked down and pointed to the need to protect the state’s economy as well as the health of Iowans.
In yet another paper released Tuesday, researchers warned that a widely-cited Washington model “likely underestimates the potential for significantly more severe outcomes” in Iowa. That model projects that Iowa will have 349 COVID-9 deaths through Aug. 4.
Public reaction to Reynolds’ loosening of mitigation guidelines has not been widely positive. While some restaurants have lauded the opportunity to open under relaxed mitigation standards, others have chosen not to reopen. Many cite staff and community safety as a priority.
On Wednesday, religious leaders representing a wide range of denominations announced they are recommending that churches remain closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The leader of the Iowa United Methodist Church “strongly recommended” that congregations not gather in-person for the time being. Bishop Laurie Heller said in light of the expectation that COVID-19 cases will peak in the coming weeks, she encourages Methodist parishioners to refrain from attending in-person services until June 1.
Heller is among 21 denominational leaders from 10 denominations who signed a statement urging congregations and members to refrain from in-person gatherings, including worship. Iowa’s Catholic Church leaders also agreed it was too soon to open in-person Mass to the public.
“In light of the expectation that positive cases of COVID-19 will peak in Iowa in the next few weeks, we have decided it would be most prudent for now to continue to follow the liturgical restrictions we have in place, including the suspension of public Mass,” the bishops of the Davenport, Sioux City, Des Moines and Dubuque dioceses wrote in a joint statement.
While we understand Reynolds’ focus on reopening the state’s economy, that focus should be secondary to protecting the health of Iowans in this unprecedented situation. Between Reynolds beginning to reopen the state before the virus even peaks in Iowa, and our president forcing meat plants to remain open, Iowa’s death toll number will probably skyrocket.
Reynolds said Monday that the state must learn to ”live” with the coronavirus and balance health and economic concerns. We hope Iowans are able to actually “live” with the results of her decision.
At this juncture, we question that will be the case.
