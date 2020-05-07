We are being bombarded by seemingly constant reminders that common sense — at least when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic — is in as short a supply as a vaccine to guard against the coronavirus.
On Monday, the federal Food and Drug Administration, under fire for allowing more than 100 commercial coronavirus antibody tests on the market without review, moved to assert oversight, saying the tests will have to pass agency muster, including meeting standards for quality and accuracy.
Thank you, it’s certainly about time; actually, well past time.
In an effort to lessen the impact, officials said “unscrupulous actors” have been “marketing fraudulent test kits and using the pandemic as an opportunity to take advantage of Americans’ anxiety.”
History — not just the history of this country, but the world — is replete with “unscrupulous actors” who have used every malady, whether real or imagined, as an opportunity to take advantage of peoples’ anxiety. To imagine that would not be the case with something as devastating as COVID-19 is, in our opinion, unimaginable.
This week’s FDA action came after the agency was criticized — and rightly so — for a March 16 policy that allowed commercial test makers to sell antibody tests after validating their own data and notifying the FDA.
The result, The Washington Post reported based on the comments of testing experts, was a flood of products of dubious quality that confused hospitals, doctors and consumers — what Scott Becker, chief executive officer of the Association of Public Health Laboratories, termed “a wild, wild West” environment.
The association, which represents state and local public laboratories, urged the FDA to exert its authority over the tests.
Antibody, or serology, tests are designed to identify people who may have overcome COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including those who had no symptoms, and developed an immune response. They are not designed to detect active infections.
Some officials tout the blood tests as a way to identify people who have developed immunity and can safety return to work. At the same time, many scientists say that even for good tests evidence is lacking that the tests can prove someone has immunity for the coronavirus or for how long.
Experts warned that inaccurate tests can result in serious consequences. Incorrect results could indicate people have immunity against the virus when they don’t, potentially resulting in behavior that would endanger them or those around them.
Serology testing is one tool increasingly mentioned in strategies to end state and local mitigation efforts. The tests are also a way to determine whether people who have recovered from COVID-19 can donate blood that can be used to manufacture “convalescent plasma” that is being tried as a potential treatment.
But serology tests have no value as a tool if they fail to meet standards for quality and accuracy.
