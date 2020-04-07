It remains to be seen if the COVID-19 pandemic that has come to Iowa will have a long-term impact on the state’s bottle bill passed in 1979 to keep cans and bottles out of ditches.
The Iowa Grocery Industry Association lobbied successfully to have Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds allow grocery stores and others that sell canned and bottled beverages to turn away the returned containers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We knew we were going to get slammed by people hoarding toilet paper and other supplies and returning their cans and bottles while they were at it,” Association President Michelle Hurd told Iowa Capital Dispatch.
While much of the concern dealt with staffing, grocers’ standard — and long standing — complaint about the unsanitary conditions of the containers being returned for deposit was conveyed to Reynolds’ staff.
“We preach how unclean the containers are,” Hurd said. “The virus can live on metal” for an undetermined time, she added.
The association has petitioned the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to change the manner in which the decades-old bottle bill is enforced. The petition asks for four things:
First, language that would allow grocers to divert the cans to approved redemption centers within 15 miles. The current practice, never formally established, allows grocers to refuse the containers if they refer people to an approved redemption center that’s no more than a 10-minute, one-way drive away.
Second, the Department of Natural Resources and the Attorney General’s Office should be designated as the enforcers of a state law requiring any business that sells drinks in the containers to take the returns. The association’s position is other businesses that sell bottled or canned drinks tell customers to take them to a grocery store to collect the 5-cent refund.
“We want equity in the system,” Hurd said. “There is a lack of enforcement.”
Third, ensure that customers get their full nickel deposit back. Some redemption centers have tried giving back only 4 cents, keeping a penny as a fee, which is illegal.
Fourth, remove a requirement that an approved redemption center has to agree in advance to take containers from each store asking for its services.
Hurd said if lawmakers would prefer a system of redemption centers, retailers are willing to pay half a cent a container for three years to help set them up — an offer the association says equates to a $9 million cash infusion. However, backers of the bottle bill say a move to curbside collection or redemption centers would increase litter.
Figures maintained by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources show inflation has impacted the bill’s intent to reduce litter as the purchasing power of a nickel decreases. In 2000, 93% of containers with a deposit were returned, a figure that dropped to 86% in 2007 and currently stands at 71%.
While the intent of the container law was good, grocers’ concern that unsanitary items are being introduced to their stores by the law is a valid one that should be addressed by the Legislature.
