Not without reason, nations around the world reacted with alarm Wednesday in the wake of President Donald Trump’s decision to halt the significant funding the United States provides for the World Health Organization.
The Associated Press reported that health experts warned that Trump’s decision could jeopardize global efforts to slow and hopefully stop the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States is WHO’s largest single donor, contributing between $400 million and $500 million annually to the Geneva-based agency.
In announcing the decision, Trump said he was instructing his administration to halt funding for the WHO pending a review of its role “in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”
The president has repeatedly labeled COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” and criticized the U.N. health agency for being too lenient on China, where the novel virus first emerged late last year.
Clearly, Trump is not alone in his criticism. Outside experts have questioned China’s reported infections and deaths from the virus, calling them way too low and unreliable. An investigation by The Associated Press found that six days of delays between when Chinese officials knew about the virus and when they warned the public allowed the pandemic to bloom into an enormous public health disaster.
The president, who has repeatedly shown himself to be thin-skinned in the face of criticism, has, as noted by Forbes, faced harsh criticism of late as multiple media outlets reported he was slow to respond to the virus and instead focused on controlling the message so as not to impact the economy.
Trump’s conclusion that the WHO severely mismanaged and covered up the spread of the coronavirus has not been proven. It is, in our view, a case of putting the cart before the horse, Trump’s misguided effort to shift the blame from himself to the WHO.
Rather than halt funding at this critical juncture in the fight to end the pandemic, the U.S. should do everything it can to aid in what is truly a worldwide battle. If the WHO made mistakes, we should determine how and why those mistakes were made, hopefully avoiding them in the future. But now is not the time.
What Trump has suggested is yet another diversion tactic from a president who always wants the credit but shrinks from responsibility.
Speaking of grabbing credit, the Washington Post reported the Treasury Department on Monday finalized a decision to have Trump’s name appear in the memo line of the $1,200 stimulus checks Americans will receive as part of the coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress last month.
Engineers had to make a computer programming change and then test the system in order to insert Trump’s name on the checks. As they say, time (and effort) is money.
Beginning the week of May 4, the IRS will send paper checks to those who don’t have their direct deposit information on file with the agency. The Post reported this will be the first time a president’s name will appear on a disbursement from the IRS.
Although the change is not expected to delay delivery of the checks, Chad Hooper, the national president of the IRS’ Professional Managers Association, told the Post, “In this time of need for additional resources, anything that takes our focus from getting those checks out the door and hampers the equitable, fair administration of the tax code is not something we can support.”
With millions of Americans unemployed and with the economy appearing to be headed toward a recession in the weeks and months leading up to the November election, the stimulus checks should not be allowed to become a campaign poster for a president seeking re-election.
If any names appear on the memo line it should be those of the members of a divided Congress who came together to pass the stimulus bill.
