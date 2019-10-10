If there is a word to describe the turnout for Tuesday’s primary election in Council Bluffs, “disappointing” comes to mind first and foremost. More colorful adjectives, not appropriate for a family newspaper, would certainly be equally — if not more — fitting.
When the ballots were counted, only 2,684 of the city’s 40,018 registered voters had taken the few minutes needed to go to a polling site and vote. Of that total, 257 had voted by absentee ballot.
In all, only 6.71% of the city’s registered voters made their choices known in a 10-way race for three city council seats.
Council Bluffs residents are fortunate that 10 individuals — a number that included all three of the incumbents whose terms expire Dec. 31 — were willing to commit to helping set the course for our community for the coming years. Clearly, not everyone is willing to make that time-consuming commitment. It’s not a position that guarantees making everyone happy.
Those who did not take the few minutes needed to vote on a beautiful fall day will almost certainly complain about future council decisions that are not to their liking. While such complaints are unavoidable, part and parcel of a free society, they would have some measure of validity had those complaining made their voices heard by voting on Tuesday.
Hopefully those who squandered their chance to make a meaningful comment will correct that on Nov. 5.
