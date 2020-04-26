The increasing number of daily reports of giant meat-processing plants drastically reducing production and even closing after workers tested positive for the coronavirus is among the latest threats in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris Petersen, a northern Iowa farmer raises pigs the “old-fashioned way” in the individual A-frame houses that once dotted Iowa’s rural landscape instead of the large confinement buildings that mark the changing face of farming in the 21st century.
Petersen laments the loss of independent farmers who marketed pigs to nearby buying stations that delivered the animals to smaller packing plants closer to the farms.
Those smaller packing plants have been increasingly replaced by mega-plants that employ thousands of workers who often work side by side — an environment that makes social distancing, currently our best weapon in the fight against the pandemic, clearly difficult.
“It’s not that people aren’t trying,” Dennis Burson, an animal science professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, told The Associated Press. “It’s just that it is very difficult to control this illness.”
Iowa, the nation’s largest pork producer, was hit hard last Wednesday when Tyson Foods closed its huge pork-processing plant in Waterloo after numerous workers tested positive for the virus.
That followed closures of a Smithfield Foods pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; a JBS beef plant in Greeley, Colorado; and others. Some, including the Tyson pork plant in Perry and another in Columbus Junction have reopened after deep cleanings.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds readily acknowledges the likelihood of “clusters of positive cases” at meat-processing plants but has said repeatedly the operations must remain open.
“Without them, people’s lives and our food supply will be impacted,” Reynolds said.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday that he doesn’t “foresee a scenario” in which he would ask meatpacking plants to close despite soaring numbers of coronavirus cases in his state’s communities with such businesses.
Like Reynolds, Ricketts said that shutting down the plants would jeopardize the nation’s food supply, causing “civil unrest.”
Meat-packing companies have started checking employees’ temperatures, staggering breaks and altering start times. Owners said they have also done more to clean plants, added space for workers to spread out on breaks, slowed production lines so workers can spread out and added plastic shields between workstations.
“We are looking for countless ways of ensuring we have good, healthy social distancing in our plants,” Hector Gonzalez, Tyson’s senior vice president of human resources, told The AP. “It’s not impossible despite the number of people in our plants.”
But what Gonzalez terms “not impossible” will require changes for an industry that slaughters 10 million to 12 million pigs a month — changes that will almost certainly trickle down to pork producers and up to consumers.
Poultry producers can slow production by not hatching baby chicks. Ranchers can keep cattle on pasture longer. But changes in production methods have seen pigs increasingly raised in confinement facilities with limited space. It takes time to stop the birthing cycle for pigs — to slow the supply of animals heading to the processing plants.
“It’s a very fragile system because everything has to work just right,” Petersen, the northern Iowa farmer, told The AP.
It’s yet another fragile system that did not anticipate a problem the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.