Millions of lobbying dollars spent by the vaping industry might well have gone up in smoke with President Donald Trump’s announcement Wednesday that the federal government will act to ban thousands of flavors used in electronic cigarettes.
During an Oval Office meeting with Trump, first lady Melania Trump and acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters the Food and Drug Administration will develop guidelines to remove all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco from the market.
The Associated Press reported that Trump, whose son Barron is 13 years old, said vaping has become such a problem that he wants parents to be aware of what’s happening. “We can’t allow people to get sick and we can’t have our youth be so affected,” he said.
Trump’s comments on vaping — his first public comments on the growing use of the cigarette substitutes, especially among young people — came as health authorities investigate hundreds of breathing illnesses and a small but growing number of deaths reported by people who have used e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.
No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified, though many cases involve marijuana vaping devices. The restrictions Trump announced Wednesday would apply only to nicotine vaping products, which are regulated by the FDA.
The FDA has had the authority to ban vaping flavors for the past three years but has resisted earlier calls to do so, arguing the agency was studying if flavors could help smokers quit traditional cigarettes. At the same time, parents, teachers and health advocates have increased their calls for a crackdown on flavors, arguing they are overwhelmingly to blame for the recent surge in underage vaping and American teens.
The vaping industry has spent millions lobbying to defeat the effort. Juul, the country’s leading producer of e-cigarettes, spent $1.9 million in the first half of the year to sway the White House, Congress and the FDA. The Vapor Technology Association spent $78,000 this year in its fight against California’s now stalled flavored e-cigarette ban.
Reynolds American, which sells Vuse Alto e-cigarettes, reported spending $240,000 on lobbyists in New York, with at least $23,000 of that funding their successful lobbying push against a flavored tobacco ban in New York. Altria one of the world’s largest tobacco producers and Juul’s biggest investor, spent over $70,000 in its efforts to defeat a ban on flavored e-cigarettes and all tobacco products in Maine.
While well-funded lobbying efforts have been largely effective at the state level, Trump’s proposal, as it stands, would require no congressional approval and would supersede any state inaction.
Trump’s proposal, though a laudable response to a growing number of concerned parents and health advocates, fails to address the crucial questions about the safety and long-term effects of vaping. As long as vaping remains legal, those questions need to be answered.
