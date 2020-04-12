The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it a new normal, more accurately a new abnormal, and new challenges that call for modified, if not new, responses.
Buying groceries online — a practice being followed by more Americans either out of necessity or simply to significantly reduce how often they leave their homes in the midst of the pandemic — is only open to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients in six of the 50 U.S. states.
State governments and food security activists across the country are imploring the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make the SNAP program more flexible and easier to access at a time when millions of Americans are losing their jobs — hopefully only temporarily for most — as a result of the pandemic.
In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has asked the agency to waive interview requirements for applicants, allow families to purchase hot meals, waive work requirements for some and enact other changes that would help families deal with the substantial economic fallout of the pandemic.
Ashley St. Thomas, the public policy manager for the Arizona Food Bank Network, told The Associated Press that relaxing requirements that program recipients prove they are working at least some hours each month is “critical right now” – especially as millions get laid off and jobs dry up, if only temporarily.
The increased need for food aid and calls to make that assistance more flexible come directly on the heels of a stalled Trump administration attempt to purge an estimated 700,000 people from SNAP roles. The changes proposed by the administration would have taken away states’ ability to waive a rule that able-bodied adults without dependents show a certain number of hours worked per month.
A court blocked the proposed administration changes, and the USDA vowed the agency would appeal the ruling. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has said he’s undecided and noted that the congressional virus relief package contains a blanket waiver on the work requirement.
Now, with large parts of the economy shuttered by the pandemic, state governments are working to expand the ranks of SNAP recipients and cut the red tape.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has asked the USDA to waive a number of requirements and expand a pilot program launched in New York and Washington state that allows people to use their debit-style SNAP benefit cards to order online groceries.
Closer to home, Amazon and Walmart now accept SNAP payments online in Iowa and Nebraska as well as in Oregon, Washington and New York. ShopRite also accepts the payments. For Alabama residents, Wright’s Markets Inc. accepts the online payments.
In Missouri, the state’s social services department requested and was granted waivers to extend SNAP certifications by six months so that people won’t be kicked out of the program during the pandemic.
Food security advocates recommend the government go further, giving states blanket latitude to adjust their programs allowing states to expand their beneficiary ranks with minimal paperwork.
Ellen Vollinger, legal director for the Food Research and Action Center, told The Associated Press she recommended eliminating the personal interview that precedes a recipient’s entry in to the program and allowing a recipient’s status in the program to automatically renew without paperwork.
Implementing those changes through Sept. 30 should hopefully help address food insecurity issues stemming from the pandemic.
