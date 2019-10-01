U.S. Health officials said Friday that their investigation into an outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is increasingly focused on products that contain the marijuana compound THC.
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said most of the 800-plus people who got sick vaped THC, the ingredient in marijuana that causes a high. Thirteen of those who became ill have died.
Iowa is clearly not immune from the latest vaping-related health issues. The Hawkeye state has seen 23 reported cases of severe respiratory illness associated with vaping, but no deaths. Of the 23 Iowa cases, ages range from 17 to 60. Eighteen of the 23 — more than 75 percent — reported the use of THC.
While only limited details are currently available, our neighbor to the west, Nebraska, on Monday reported its first vaping-related death.
Mirroring national statistics, most of the Iowa cases, some 78%, have been male. All have recovered.
But despite the growing evidence, CDC officials said they do not know if the THC is the problem or some other substance added to the vaping liquid, such as thickeners
“The outbreak currently is pointing to a greater concern around THC-containing products,” the CDC’s Dr. Anne Schuchat told The Associated Press.
To date, health officials investigating the illness have not identified a particular electronic cigarette, vaping device, liquid or ingredient that can be blamed for the outbreak. However, officials say patients have mentioned the name Dank Vapes most frequently. Many of the people who got sick in Illinois and Wisconsin said they used prefilled THC cartridges sold in Dank Vapes packaging.
“It’s a generic product named that doesn’t really tie back to one store or one distributor,” said Dr. Jennifer Layden, chief medical officer for the Illinois Department of Public Health. “Folks are getting it from friends or folks on the street, with no understanding of where it came from prior to that.”
Until a cause can be isolated, the CDC continues to advise Americans to consider avoiding all vaping products though the agency, beginning last Friday, added the phrase “particularly if the product contains THC.”
A CDC report released Friday included the following information:
- The first case was reported in late March. The numbers rose sharply in late June and even more dramatically in late July.
- The median age for the illness is 23. But the median age for those who have died is 50.
- Nationally, 9 in 10 cases required hospitalization.
- The most illnesses have occurred in California, Illinois, Texas and Wisconsin.
- In Illinois and Wisconsin, patients mentioned 87 different product names and many vaped more than one. The report from Illinois and Wisconsin showed that nearly all THC-containing products reported were packaged, prefilled cartridges that were primarily acquired from informal sources such as friends, family members, illicit dealers or off the street.
- About 77% reported using THC-containing products with or without nicotine-containing products; 36% reported exclusive use of the THC-containing products.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lightly regulated the manufacture and ingredients used in nicotine-based e-cigarettes since 2016. There is, however, no FDA review of THC products, which are illegal under federal law.
Until the cause of the breathing illness can be isolated, Americans would be well advised to heed the CDC advice and avoid all vaping products. The life you save might well be your own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.