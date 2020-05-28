The visual juxtaposition boggles the mind: Photographs of thousands of people in lines stretching, at times, for miles to get food from food banks while farmers are forced to euthanize hogs, plow produce into the ground and pour milk down drains.
Farmers were left with little choice after the closure of restaurants and schools abruptly ended much of the demand for the food they produced.
Thousands of acres of Florida fruits and vegetables and California’s leafy greens have been plowed under or left to rot, The Associated Press reported. Dairy farmers in Vermont, New York and Wisconsin were forced to dump millions of gallons of milk. Hog farmers were hit by a drop in demand and the temporary closure of some slaughterhouses, forcing them to euthanize pigs that couldn’t be processed.
The COVID-19 pandemic-related problems facing farmers coincided with a spike in demand at food banks, with nearly 39 million people suddenly out of work. In Florida, where fruits and vegetables were left to rot, 12 food banks have had to scramble to increase deliveries from 6 million pounds of food per week to 10 million pounds.
A U.S. Census Bureau survey found that more than 10% of U.S. households reported not being able to get enough food some of the time or often, and a survey for the Data Foundation found that 37% of unemployed Americans ran out of food in the past month.
Fortunately, that troubling famine and feast picture is changing. Some states are providing additional funding to help pay for food that might otherwise go to waste, the U.S. Agriculture Department is spending $3 billion to help get farm products to food banks, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is seeking $8 billion more to buy farm produce for food banks.
Iowa, we’re proud to say, is part of that effort. State officials and the Iowa Pork Producers Association have raised more than $130,000 to help pay for the processing of pigs to supply meat for food banks. The effort gives hog farmers an outlet so they won’t have to euthanize their animals but it doesn’t compensate them. So far, 364 pigs have been donated.
“The last thing we want to do is waste anything,” hog farmer Kevin Rasmussen, who donated seven pigs from his northern Iowa farm to the program this month, told the AP. “Everybody is doing everything they can to keep from euthanizing animals and throwing product away.”
New York state created a $25 million program so that food banks can purchase locally grown agricultural products. Mark Quandt, executive director of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, said he is already planning to use the $4.3 million his food bank will receive to buy milk, cheese, yogurt, applesauce, grape juice and other products.
Chris Noble, who has a dairy farm about 30 miles south of Rochester, said the Nourish New York program gave him an outlet for some of the milk his co-op was dumping and provided money to cover his costs. He worked with other farmers in western New York to send dairy products to a food bank in New York City.
The biggest effort is a $3 billion federal program aimed at buying fresh produce, dairy and meat and delivering it to food banks. That program has been slowed by questions about some of the companies that received the initial $1.2 billion contracts. USDA officials said they are confident the selected companies can complete the job.
Also at the federal level, Gillibrand has proposed congressional action to spend $8 billion on fresh produce grown in 20 states and providing the crops to food banks. That proposal would provide money to food banks to purchase fruits, vegetables and nuts directly from farmers.
With a record number of Americans out of work and needing food, these positive steps to address the shortages should be expanded.
