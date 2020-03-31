FILE— In this Jan. 28, 2014 file photo a jar of ethanol fuel sits on display during the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association meeting in Altoona, Iowa. As hospitals and nursing homes run out of hand sanitizer to fight off the coronavirus, struggling ethanol producers are eager to help. They could provide alcohol to make millions of gallons of the germ-killing sanitizer, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has put up a roadblock, frustrating both the health care and ethanol industries with its inflexible regulations during a national health care crisis.