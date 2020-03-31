As hospitals and nursing homes continue to search desperately for hand sanitizer left in short supply by the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was slow in allowing ethanol producers — including the Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy plant near Council Bluffs — to provide millions of gallons of alcohol that could be quickly transformed into the germ-killing liquid.
Last week, The Associated Press reported that the problem for the ethanol industry was that most plants make food-grade ethanol, which is one step below the highest pharmaceutical grade. Since the plants aren’t certified to comply with stringent production standards designed to protect quality of medicines, food ingredients and dietary supplements, the FDA didn’t want the alcohol used for a product to be applied to the skin.
In addition, the alcohol is not denatured or mixed with a bitter additive to make it undrinkable. The FDA insists this step is “critical” because of cases of poisoning, sometimes fatal, among young children who have accidentally ingested hand sanitizers.
In defending the position last week, an FDA spokesman told The AP that regulators have already seen a rise in poisonings linked to hand sanitizers in recent weeks, “heightening this public concern.”
“It is unclear what, if any, measures could be instituted to ensure that the product does not make its way into consumer hands, where children could have access,” FDA’s Jeremy Kahn said.
Thankfully, the FDA has issued guidance that allows ethanol plants to produce hand sanitizer. SIRE plans to join the plants producing sanitizer.
Creating a reliable source of hand sanitizer for hospitals and nursing homes would hopefully free up the supply of the germ-killing liquid manufactured with pharmaceutical grade alcohol for a civilian population also faced with shortages at a time when health officials are pointing to frequent hand cleaning as a primary means of stemming the spread of the coronavirus.
Distillers that produce vodka, whiskey and other alcoholic drinks have already been given some regulatory waivers by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau allowing them to produce hand sanitizer.
While many distillers have done that in the ever-widening war on the COVID-19 pandemic, they produce far smaller quantities of alcohol than an ethanol plant could produce.
Monte Shaw, CEO of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, an ethanol trade group, said ahead of the FDA guidance, “we would literally have millions of gallons of hand sanitizer available within a matter of days.”
President Donald Trump has said the coronavirus pandemic has left the United States at war with an unseen enemy and called for an all-hands-on-deck effort to win the war.
Fortunately, the FDA has relented in its objections to the use of ethanol to produce millions of gallons of much needed hand sanitizer. Under normal conditions, it might not have been the best decision; but under the current conditions, it was a wise one.
