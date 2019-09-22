Lawmakers at all levels — city, county and state — become embroiled in a number of issues that require discussion, decisions and the possibility of new laws and ordinances, but city ordinances and state laws protecting the ability of kids trying to make a few (very few) bucks by selling lemonade?
Believe it or not, officials from Colorado to Texas to Washington, D.C., are being forced to do just that.
Case in point: In Denver on Memorial Day weekend last year, Jennifer Knowles thought it would be a good time for her sons, the 6, 4 and 2, to start a lemonade stand — something they had been begging to do. Knowles agreed and even helped pick out a charity the boys would donate their proceeds to.
The boys set up their little enterprise in the public park across the street from their house. Lemonade was going for two cups for a buck — clearly a learning experience rather than a serious effort at some get-rich-quick scheme — when two police officers showed up, said the department had received “a complaint” and informed the boys they needed at least three different permits for their little enterprise that would have cost about $300.
In the wake of the incident, Knowles did some research and discovered instances of lemonade stands being shut down in a number of states including Oregon, Georgia, Nevada New York, California and even Iowa. Yes, Iowa.
She lobbied her local city council member, who agreed to help change the law in Denver.
They modeled the Denver bill, which does not distinguish between public and private property, after one that had been passed in Austin, Texas, in 2017.
In July, a Washington, D.C., council member introduced the Lemonade Stand Amendment Act of 2019, which “exempts minors from a mandatory business license when operating a small-scale business.” All 13 council members signed on as co-sponsors.
Country Time, a Kraft Foods affiliate and the source of the mix that is the base for many a lemonade stand, has stepped in to help fledgling entrepreneurs with an initiative called Legal-Ade that pays fines and covers the cost of permits up to $300. Eric Mills, brand manager for Country Time, said the company started the program in 2018.
“We couldn’t believe children were being stopped around the country, and this was more than a one-off thing,” Mills told The Washington Post.
“Lemonade stands are sort of like the American Dream in miniature,” said Adam Thierer, a senior research fellow at George Mason University’s free-market-focused Mercatus Center. “It’s the first chance for kids to experience entrepreneurship, risk-taking and what it means to start a small business.
“But then, all of a sudden, a highly restrictive permitting regime butted up against this idea,” he said. “One must believe that when traditional rules reach so far down that they touch a child’s lemonade stand, things have probably gotten a bit out of control.”
Thierer’s is a point well taken.
