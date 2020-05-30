Clearly angered that a social media platform would question the veracity of his comments, President Donald Trump ramped up his war on Twitter and other social media companies Thursday, signing a questionable-at-best executive order challenging the lawsuit protections that have served as a bedrock for unfettered speech on the internet.
At the root of Trump’s anger was the fact that Twitter had applied fact checks to two of his tweets.
Trump and his campaign reacted after Twitter added a warning phrase to two Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted “mail boxes will be robbed.” Under the tweets, there’s now a link reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” that guides users to a page with fact checks and news stories about Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.
Trump said the fact checks were “editorial decisions” by Twitter amounting to political activism and that such actions should cost social media companies their liability protection for what is posted on their platforms.
Trump, who personally relies heavily on Twitter to verbally flog his foes, has long accused the tech giants in liberal-leaning Silicon Valley of targeting conservatives by fact-checking them or removing their posts.
“We’re fed up with it,” Trump said, claiming his order would uphold freedom of speech.
Conversely, many on the left have complained about the company’s failure to act against racism, misogyny and white supremacy.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce objected to Trump’s order, commenting, “Regardless of the circumstances that led up to this, this is not how public policy is made in the United States.”
The Associated Press reported Trump’s proposal has multiple, serious legal problems and is unlikely to survive a challenge, according to Matt Schruers, president of the Computer and Communications Industry Association, a Washington-based organization that represents computer and internet companies.
“The irony that is lost here is that if these protections were to go away social media services would be far more aggressive in moderating content and terminating accounts,” Schruers said. “Our vibrant public sphere of discussion would devolve into nothing more than preapproved soundbites.”
Companies like Twitter and Facebook are granted liability protection under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act because they are treated as “platforms,” rather than “publishers,” which can face lawsuits over content.
A similar executive order was previously considered by the administration but shelved over concerns it couldn’t pass legal muster and that it violated conservative principles on deregulation and free speech.
“They’ve had unchecked power to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, alter virtually any form of communication between private citizens or large public audiences,” Trump said of social media companies as he prepared to sign the order. “There is no precedent in American history for so small a number of corporations to control so large a sphere of human interaction.”
The latter is a strange comment coming from a president whose public behavior and comments are unprecedented in American history.
Like an immature child, Trump is lashing out at those who would dare point out his propensity to play fast and loose with the facts to support his personal agenda is well documented. His use of an executive order to do so — to usurp the powers of Congress — is wrong.
