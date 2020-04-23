At a time when there is no shortage of bad news resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there was some good news in Council Bluffs this week.
On Monday, city officials announced that the Council Bluffs Recycling Center has reopened for normal business hours — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
As is to be expected in the midst of a pandemic, proactive steps are being taken to protect staff and customers alike from COVID-19.
Going hand in hand with the reopening is a continued focus on social distancing, currently the most effective tool in the pandemic toolbox. Customers using the recycling center are expected to practice social distancing when working with the recycling center staff and other customers.
Just a few days earlier, Council Bluffs Library Director Kathy Rieger announced that the library is looking at the possibility of a “soft opening” on May 14. For now, the library remains closed as a result of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order closing all libraries in the state until April 30.
Library staff has utilized the state-ordered closing for a software installation that is slated to be completed by May 7. The library will remain closed for the week following completion of the software update for staff training on the new systems.
Rieger said she’s hoping to have a “soft” opening of the facility following completion of the staff training if the governor does not extend the mandatory closure.
Library patrons will initially be banned from the facility’s second floor, including the public computers that are located there. Toys will not be available in the children’s area.
“Basically our initial ‘soft’ opening will allow patrons to pick up materials they want to check out and very little else,” Rieger said. “Staff will get materials from the second floor that patrons might want.”
She said the library will continue social distancing practices for the foreseeable future to help avoid any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though Union Pacific Railroad Museum officials had considered reopening that facility on May 14 to coincide with the soft opening of the library, those plans were set back when Reynolds announced that Iowa schools will not open to complete the 2019-20 school year.
Museum curator Patricia LaBounty said board-approved policy calls for the museum to be closed any time schools are closed for a public health emergency. Given Reynolds’ most recent school-closing decision, that policy will keep the museum closed until May 30 at which time the board will decide when the facility will reopen.
The 2020 Farmers Market is currently slated to open June 11. The Farmers Market committee and the 712 Initiative are working to ensure that the market has a safe opening. Key to the opening are plans to structure and monitor patron traffic through the market to ensure that any social distancing requirements that might remain in place at that time are met.
It’s encouraging to see these signs of a semblance of a return to normalcy in Council Bluffs even though it remains a very limited return. For the time being, social distancing remains the watchword, but that’s as it should be.
While we’re all looking forward to the end of current restrictions on where we can go and what we can do, those limitations — and the willingness of the vast majority of people to abide by them — have limited the spread of COVID-19 in this area.
We’re making progress, but it’s far too early to throw caution to the wind.
