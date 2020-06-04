Steve King, the lone Republican in Iowa’s U.S. House delegation, lost his bid for a 10th term in Congress on Tuesday.
A fixture on the Iowa political scene since his election to the Iowa Senate in 1996 and a lightning rod on the national political scene since his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2002, King lost to a well-funded state Sen. Randy Feenstra in a five-way GOP primary.
Known for making incendiary comments about immigrants and white supremacy over the course of his nearly two decades in Congress, King was shunned by his party’s leadership in Washington and many of his longtime supporters in Iowa.
King was stripped of his committee assignments last year for comments appearing to question the criticism of white nationalism in an era of heightened sensitivity among Republicans nationally about the alt-right and white supremacists.
As The Associated Press reported, King wondered aloud in a New York Times story about when the term “white supremacist” became offensive — remarks he argued were taken out of context.
The remarks caused an uproar, which The New York Times reported resulted in Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican majority leader, telling King “to find another line of work.”
All four of King’s opponents in Tuesday’s GOP primary campaigned as equally conservative as King on issues like abortion and gun rights, but they promised more effective representation of the district after King lost his committee assignments.
King served on the Judiciary, Agriculture and Small Business Committees until January of 2019 when he was removed from all committee assignments following bipartisan condemnation of his remarks on white supremacy.
King’s loss of his Judiciary Committee seat cost him an opportunity for a high-profile role defending President Donald Trump during the impeachment hearings last year.
Likely more telling in his loss Tuesday was the loss of his seat on the Agriculture Committee while representing an Iowa district that, according to federal data, produced more agricultural products in raw dollars than any other district but Nebraska’s massive 3rd District.
“I personally feel very let down about some of the things that have happened because we need someone who is strong in agriculture from this area,” state Sen. Annette Sweeney, a former King supporter, told the Associated Press.
King, who had a well-deserved reputation for speaking his mind on virtually any topic about which he was asked to comment, had, for all intents and purposes, lost his and the state’s voice in Congress, and the loss of that voice cost him the election.
