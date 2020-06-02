Faced with an economy in shambles, unemployment mirroring numbers not seen since the Great Depression — all the result of a virus he once thought would not be a problem — and cities from coast to coast reeling from protests turned violent in the wake of the death of George Floyd while handcuffed and in the custody of Minneapolis Police, President Donald Trump lashed out at the nation’s governors on Monday.
Trump derided the nation’s governors as “weak” and demanded tougher crackdowns on protesters in the aftermath of another night of violent protests in dozens of American cities.
Trump spoke to governors on a video teleconference with law enforcement and national security officials, telling the local leaders they “have to get much tougher” amid nationwide protests and criticizing their responses.
“Most of you are weak,” Trump said. “You have to arrest people.”
At least he stopped short of suggesting, as he did last week, that looters should be shot.
The days of protests were triggered by the death of Floyd, a black man who died after he was pinned at the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer. They turned violent in several cities, with looting and mayhem, and fires ignited in the historic park across from the White House.
The president urged the governors to deploy the National Guard, which he credited for helping calm the situation Sunday night in Minneapolis. He demanded that similarly tough measures be taken in cities that also experienced a spasm of violence, like New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.
The president told the governors they were making themselves “look like fools” for not calling up more of the National Guard as a show for force on city streets.
In our opinion, the president is making himself look like a fool for putting too much faith in the abilities of citizen soldiers who are, at best, only marginally trained in dealing with civil unrest. Perhaps Trump has forgotten about the incident involving the Ohio National Guard at Kent State University in 1970.
“You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again,” said Trump. “We’re doing it in Washington, D.C. We’re going to do something that people haven’t seen before.”
We would hope the governors asked just what they are to be putting people in jail for 10 years for.
Attorney General Bill Barr, who was also on the call and acting more than ever like a Trump clone rather than the nation’s top legal official, told governors that a joint terrorist task force would be used to track the agitators and urged local officials to “dominate” the streets and control, not react to crowds, and urged them to “go after troublemakers.”
When it comes to the latter, we’re certain police chiefs and the officers they command nationwide would be more than happy if Barr would forward information with names and photographs of “troublemakers.” Most don’t come wearing a T-shirt or ball cap with “TROUBLEMAKER” printed front and rear.
Trump has, in our view, lost sight of the fact — if he ever bothered to give it any thought — that the vast majority of those taking part in the protests are ordinary citizens exercising their right of free speech to champion correcting a wrong that needs to be addressed.
The governors he berated want what the president wants — peace and a return to prosperity. Unlike the president, they seem to understand it won’t happen in the blink of an eye.
