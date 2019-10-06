Last Monday a panel of top Iowa elected officials approved payment of nearly half a million dollars more to cover attorney fees for former Gov. Terry Branstad’s ongoing fight against a jury verdict that found he discriminated against a former state executive who is gay.
The Iowa Executive Council approved payment of a bill for more than $488,000 to be paid to the Des Moines law firm representing the state, Branstad and his former legal counsel, Brenna Findley.
The bill approved Monday brings the costs to be paid by taxpayers to more than $2.4 million.
A Polk County jury awarded former Iowa Workers’ Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey $1.5 million in July when jurors found that Branstad and Findley discriminated against Godfrey in 2011 because he’s gay by pressuring him to resign and retaliated against him when he refused to quit by cutting his pay.
Godfrey, a Democrat, refused to resign after Branstad, a Republic took office. Workers’ Compensation Commissioners are appointed to six-year terms to shield the position from political influence.
While Branstad said he could not force Godfrey to leave he said he made the decision because of concerns with Godfrey’s fairness and a desire to have someone on his team who supported his plan for Iowa. So much for shielding the position from political influence.
Godfrey’s attorney, Roxanne Conlin, recently filed a motion seeking $3.5 million in fees and costs, all of which will fall on the shoulders of Iowa taxpayers if approved by a judge.
And there is seemingly no end in sight. Additional costs continue to pile up as Branstad’s we’ll-fight-this-to-taxpayers’-last-dollar legal team files post-trial motions included efforts to get the trial judge to reverse the jury verdict and to get the judge to recuse himself from the case and assign a different judge.
The five-member council responsible for authorizing payment of litigation expenses of the state has three Republicans – Gov. Kim Reynolds. Secretary of State Paul Pate and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig – and two Democrats, including State Auditor Rob Sand and State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald.
All three Republicans voted to pay the bill. Fitzgerald, long opposed to taxpayers being forced to pay for the defense of Branstad in the case, voted against approval.
Sand, who voted to pay the $488,000 bill, last month sent a letter to other council members that he would not vote to approve any appeal costs. Sand, himself an attorney, said he’s now concluded it’s time taxpayers are no longer forced into paying the bills for Branstad who is now the U.S. Ambassador to China.
As ambassador to China, Branstad earns between $170,000 and $187,000 annually plus expenses. He also receives a state pension of approximately $50,000 annually for his first years as governor, his time as lieutenant governor and as a state lawmakers. He may be eligible for a federal pension for his time with the State Department.
The trial ended July 15. In addition to the $488,000 bill the council approved last Monday, the state has received additional bills from Branstad’s legal team for $290,000 for July and $73,000 for August. The committee has yet to vote on those bills. If the council members vote to approve the additional bills, the burden on the state’s taxpayers will increase to $851,000.
Fitzgerald said after last Monday’s vote that even if he and Sand vote to stop paying for ongoing legal expenses for the former governor, the three Republicans on the council have a majority vote and could continue to make taxpayers bear the costs.
It’s time for Branstad to accept the jury’s decision and bring an end to the hemorrhage of taxpayers’ dollars resulting from his actions.
