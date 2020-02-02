Former Vice President Joe Biden: ‘Never before has your role been as serious as it is this time around’
On Monday, Iowans will come together to fulfill a critical responsibility —through the simple act of caucusing alongside your neighbors, you will rekindle our democracy and lead America in choosing the next president. Every Iowan appreciates the weight of that duty. But never before has your role been as serious as it is this time around.
President Donald Trump has demonstrated over and over again that he has zero regard for our laws, our values, or our democracy. Instead of having dignity and respect for others, he insults and demeans. In short, he is everything we aspire not to be as Americans and as people.
Those failings explain why he doesn’t think twice about sabotaging Iowa farmers and producers with Big Oil ethanol waivers and reckless trade policies. They explain why he repeatedly tries to steal away health care from millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions. They explain why he invited his own impeachment by attempting to bribe a foreign leader into manufacturing lies about my family. These are the actions of a man who couldn't care less about Iowans or our democracy.
If Donald Trump is given another term in the White House, he will fundamentally alter the character of our nation. Fortunately, starting in Iowa, we can make sure that doesn’t happen. We can restore the soul of America—and come together around big, bold ideas that reflect that soul. A public option that allows every single American to be covered by a Medicare-like health plan if they want it. Record investments in advanced biofuels, renewable energy, and agriculture technologies that will put Iowa farmers at the forefront of tackling climate change and building a green economy. Economic policies that reward work—not wealth.
I have spent my entire life bringing people together to get big, difficult things done. And I intend to do that as your President — unifying our country around shared values and shared purpose at the moment we need it most. Just imagine what we can achieve if we come together — there’s no limit to what we could do.
Our nation has one opportunity to get this right, and set America back on a path of decency, respect, and lasting progress. If you believe that our leaders should bring us together and stand up for the fundamental dignity of all people, I hope you’ll join Team Joe at your local caucus site on Monday.
Klobuchar the best choice for Democrats and the presidency
After four years in the Marine Corps, seven years as a Jersey City police officer and eight years as a trauma surgeon, I have learned that true leadership is humble, hardworking and honest; it is about the bringing people together to accomplish a goal and not self-promotion.
When the Democratic primary began over a year ago, I researched the candidates, reviewed their backgrounds, accomplishments and policy proposals. One candidate stood out to me as someone who could lead the country into a sustainable, productive and inclusive future with the ability to build a broad coalition of voters and win big. That was Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
After watching her unflappable performance at the Kavanagh hearings, I considered Klobuchar might be the candidate who could temper the rancor of partisan politics and put the government to work for the benefit of our country.
When I visited Iowa for the first time and attended the Liberty and Justice Dinner, I was convinced that I made the right choice. Klobuchar’s speech was not about “us and them” like so many of the other candidates. It was about representing all of America, winning big and enacting a progressive agenda that helps people.
On my second trip to Iowa in the middle of December, I got to speak with Iowa voters on their doorsteps and realized that Klobuchar is right when she says there is more that unites us than divides us. On my third trip to Iowa, just last weekend, I once again heard her speak to a large crowd of Iowa voters and appreciated her inclusive tone. She understands Democrats need to go every place and talk to every voter if we expect to win big enough to enact the plans like universal healthcare, affordable higher education, economic equality and election security, that will provide the opportunity Democrats want to provide.
She not only understands it, she has done it, visiting all 99 counties in Iowa.
We need a president who takes the details of government seriously and realistically. We need a president who will represent all people in all 50 states instead of driving a wedge between us based on race, religion and geography. We need a president who will create a system that can provide us with opportunity and support.
Support Amy Klobuchar and we will get that.
Terrence Curran
Crandford, New Jersey
Remember felon voting rights while caucusing Monday
In 2017, I was convicted of a non-violent drug felony. That conviction has made it difficult for me to find a job (I have applied for over 100 in the past two years), to be financially secure (I was charged more than $3,000 for the 61 days I was incarcerated) and even to do normal errands (my driver’s license was automatically suspended after my conviction).
It has also made it so that I can no longer vote. Iowa is now the only state in the country where those who are convicted of a felony lose their voting rights for life.
Since I’ve been released, I’ve tried to become a full member of my community again. Without the ability to find a job or to vote, though, it’s difficult. I want to give back to my community but my community doesn’t seem to want me back.
Over the last few months I’ve begun volunteering with the ACLU to speak to others about voting rights and criminal justice reform. Now that I’ve been in the system, I can see how difficult it is to get out. If we want to reduce recidivism and ensure that our criminal justice system is one that seeks to rehabilitate, we need to decrease the barriers for those returning from incarceration. This includes restoring voting rights for those who have completed their sentence.
Though I can’t vote, I won’t be silent. When you caucus on Monday, please keep my story, and those of tens of thousands of Iowans, in mind.
Jamie Achenbaugh
Council Bluffs
Bennet is Democrats’ best chance
The Democratic Party’s best chance to take back the White House is ignored by the media. That candidate is Michael Bennet, the senior senator from Colorado.
A successful businessman and former superintendent of the Denver Public Schools. Bennet is a two-term senator who has distinguished himself, working across the aisle to get a lot done — helping write and pass comprehensive immigration reform, rewriting major parts of No Child Left Behind, making available better treatments for kids with cancer and expanding opportunities for farmers and ranchers to conserve their lands.
Bennet is endorsed by James Carville, the architect of Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign. Carville praises Bennet, saying, “This is John Kennedy recloned, you can’t get any better than this guy. I’m for Michael Bennet,” Carville said. “He’s going to succeed by his resolve, by his knowledge, by his depth, by his politeness, his humanity. That’s what people want. The best way to beat (President Donald) Trump is to show you’re not him in any way, shape or form,” Carville said. “Sen. Bennet has less in common with Donald Trump than any human being in America when it comes to worldview, priorities and demeanor. Sen. Bennet is the opposite of Trump and is the best Democrat to take him on. Sen. Bennet would be the best president of the United States, which is why I endorsed his campaign.”
Carville was the last strategist to unseat an incumbent Republican president.
The U.S. faces severe crises, from a divisive president bent on undoing the accomplishments of his predecessor and appealing to the lowest instincts of his political base. Bennet said, “It is precisely at moments of crisis when the confidence of a people is at its lowest ebb. These are the moments when we are most likely to abandon our democratic traditions. They are also the moments when confidence in oneself and confidence in one another are needed most. This is especially true in a republic, where only citizens can answer the fire bells at night. If we are to remain a republic, no one alone can fix it.”
Bennet is the one candidate fully prepared to lead us as we begin repairing America, righting the wrongs and rebuilding the social and political fabric of our society that has been devasted by Trump and his enablers.
As president, Michael Bennet will build opportunity in America and restore integrity to our government.
Paul Thielmann
Muscatine
The next American election
I know that every American thinks they will be voting for free and fair elections resulting in the election of a democratic form of governing. It is not. We are now in the position of voting for some type of dictatorial presidency.
It does not matter what party. They now have the power to commit any action they believe is in the public interest. Whatever they want to do you will not even be able to investigate the matter. What is even worse is that they cant be charged while sitting in office — effectively killing one of the most important American Constitutional protections we have against a tyrannical leader.
No checks. No balance. No law. God Save the Constitution.
Lester Evans
Malone, Florida
Ernst shows true intent of Biden investigation
Sen. Joni Ernst should consider her spontaneous comments before jumping in front of a camera next time. Comments made at the close of the Senate trial on Tuesday related to the investigation of Hunter Biden as it relates to Joe Biden’s election chances were unbecoming and unadvised. Admittedly, she had witnessed attorney Pam Bondi’s presentation to the Senate focusing on debunked conspiracy theories regarding Hunter Biden and former Vice President Joe Biden.
However, her gleeful, glib “shout-out” to Iowa Democrat caucus goers was ill-advised and unbecoming of her office. If Sen. Ernst believes similar comments will gain support and expand her electorate in rural Iowa, it’s a miscalculation.
Is there a reason that the Biden name has become a focus of the Republican Party? Is the GOP concerned about the electability of the sitting president if he faces Joe Biden as a candidate? Were Sen. Ernst’s comments a “tell” for the real strategy of Bondi’s presentation? Her spontaneous comments in front of national news outlets were inappropriate if it was her intention to impact the Democrat caucus process. Think before you speak.
Many rural Iowans are already questioning the actions of our junior senator because she started her annual “99-county tour” two weeks ago in Montgomery, Adams, and Madison County by holding “invitation only” events” rather than town hall meetings open to the public. In previous years, Sen. Ernst kicked off her 99-county tour by holding a town hall meeting in Red Oak, her home town and home county; but not this year. Adams County hasn’t had a town hall with Sen. Ernst since 2015, according to her own staff. If she doesn’t want to face individuals from her home area and take questions, what does that say?
Apparently, Sen. Ernst prefers to jump in front of a national news source and make comments regarding the impeachment, the Democrat caucus process and a specific candidate, Joe Biden and his family. The choices made don’t speak well of her judgment.
Actions are remembered and have consequences. Her actions will be remembered in November when it’s time to cast ballots.
Pat Shipley
Nodaway
