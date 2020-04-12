Hospital patients in Iowa who have novel coronavirus could face surprise medical bills afterward. While President Donald Trump was able to strike a deal with the insurance companies to cover testing, they could still send surprise medical bills, causing financial hardship for patients in our state and creating a new public health crisis in the midst of a pandemic.
Already, many patients are skipping the hospital and letting their health problems worsen over fears of facing surprise medical bills. In fact, one in five Americans have said that they or a family member avoided treatment and had their health condition worsen due to concerns over the cost. Surprise medical bills hurt the health and pockets of Iowans.
Recently, Lisa Wilson, an Iowan with stage four cancer, was hit with a $15,000 surprise medical bill. She had to take money out of her retirement account to pay the bill.
“It’s bad enough to have to fight cancer and then to have to turn around and fight the insurance company as well,” Lisa said.
Her experience is heartbreaking and is shared with patients across our state.
Our doctors and medical providers are the critical first responders in the fight against coronavirus and COVID-19 — and they need our support. But there are special interest groups that have spent tens of millions of dollars trying to convince the public that these health care heroes — which are providing lifesaving medical care amid this pandemic — are not impacted by surprise medical billing.
The truth is that doctors in our community are fighting surprise medical bills for their patients, who are unfairly facing the financial burden of high medical costs while being treated for coronavirus. A surprise medical bill for tens of thousands of dollars could financially ruin the lives of patients and their families in our state, pushing them far into debt.
Surprise billing is part of the reason for skyrocketing health care costs, and doctors and patients have had to shoulder much of the financial stress. In addition, the problem may worsen if the government sets price controls. It would further strain the health care system, which has been overwhelmed by the coronavirus outbreak, and would cause rural hospitals to close their doors.
Congress has to support our doctors and provide them the resources they need to fight this unprecedented pandemic in the next coronavirus emergency funding bill. Our doctors are working long hours, on their feet from dawn to dusk, and risking their own health to treat coronavirus patients. Medical providers need help from Washington to continue treating patients who have been affected by one of the worst public health crises in our country’s history.
I am proud that Sen. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley support our doctors and are working to improve our health care system. Our doctors need help from Congress so that they can continue to treat as many patients as possible to flatten the curve and prevent new cases.
Through this, Iowa can lead the fight and show the country our support for our front line responders to this pandemic.
— Ledvina, RN, BSN, is a home health care professional from Avoca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.