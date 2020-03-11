Not often, big things happen that change lives and transform communities. In retelling the stories of these moments, we remark “where we were” when we first heard the news.
For so many of us in this community, one of these big things occurred in 2007, when Google announced plans to invest in our region by constructing its data center complex right here in Council Bluffs. Having had the opportunity to work with so many of you in the community and the company as we structured our partnership, I can’t express in words how I felt when I heard the news that this company made a bet on all of us. Pride and enthusiasm do not even begin to capture it.
It’s remarkable now to look back on ten-plus years of Google’s data center in our community and consider the massive, transformative effect it has had for our local workforce, small businesses, civic organizations, and local residents. With a fully operational complex that expanded in 2012 and 2015, the company now employs over 400 community members on-site. It has paved the path for a massive investment by the technology industry in not only our region, but the entire state too.
Since breaking ground, the data center complex has demonstrated that investing in our state can power growth for both the company and the community. Today in Iowa, Google supports over $1 billion in total economic activity, from its operations and direct employees to its services harnessed by small businesses and non-profits all across the state.
The company has also given back to our state, providing over a million dollars in free advertising to non-profits and over two million dollars in support to local schools and charitable initiatives. They have partnered with the Council Bluffs government to construct Blink-Bluffs Free Community WiFi, enabling access to the internet for over 40,000 residents.
As our region looks ahead at another decade of continued transformation and growth, we are fortunate to have partners in the technology industry. We also need strong partners in government. As political headwinds in Washington and state capitols challenge the tech industry, it is essential that our policymakers and regulators continue to support innovation in our economy. Consumer protections, data privacy and careful handling of digital information are indeed important considerations. That said, we must strike a balance so businesses continue to take a chance on communities like ours, such as Google did in 2007.
The broader tech economy in Iowa is just getting started. Google’s investments have been followed by additional companies stepping up, attracted to our region’s skilled workforce, energy capacity, and welcoming real estate and economic climates.
According to the Internet Association — a lobbying firm started by a number of internet companies, including Google, Amazon, eBay and Facebook — the internet supports over 50,000 private sector jobs at over 1,500 internet- and tech-focused companies here in our state. And as online connectivity continues to improve across urban and rural communities, we are fast narrowing the digital divide and increasing access to digital platforms and applications that can dramatically catapult business growth.
Today, we have hundreds of area companies listed on Google Maps, putting opportunity at the fingertips of local consumers and hugely expanding the visibility of local small businesses. Coupled with accessible advertising tools and an efficiency-focused suite of products geared toward small and large enterprises alike, Google allows Iowa’s creators, innovators, and artisans to reach consumers around the world. We have Iowa-based companies doing business globally, accounting for over $550 million in digital export volume. Today’s brick-and-mortar retail shop on Main Street has reach to customers everywhere.
I’ve been fortunate to work with countless business owners that have harnessed these technologies to power growth for their companies, employees, and our community. I would encourage our local and elected leaders to preserve the spirit of innovation and investment in technology so regions like Council Bluffs can continue to position ourselves for the next big thing to happen.
— Tom Hanafan is the interim president of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, the former longtime mayor of Council Bluffs and a former Pottawattaie County supervisor.
