Protecting both public health and safety in this challenging time is paramount. So we are disappointed in The Daily Nonpareil’s March 23 editorial, which criticized the ACLU of Iowa and 25 other organizations for urging Iowa leaders and law enforcement to, among other things, release as many people as they safely can from our county jails and overcrowded Iowa prisons.
As stated clearly in our recommendations, we need fast, decisive action based on the advice of public health experts, who have warned of serious risks within and outside of prisons and jails.
About 8,500 people are in our severely overcrowded Iowa prisons and about 2,700 people work in them. Another 3,600 people are in Iowa county jails, where hundreds more people work. And thousands of Iowans serve as law enforcement officers. If we fail to take precautions, all of these people — and everyone in the surrounding communities — are at greater risk for coronavirus.
The Nonpareil found our groups’ 13-page, heavily footnoted letter and its 51 specific recommendations short on details. The editorial also wondered who would make these decisions on who to arrest and who to release.
The answers are spelled out throughout the recommendations: the governor, the head of the Department of Corrections, each county attorney, courts, each county sheriff, the parole board and the many law enforcement officers on the ground. As the letter details, they each have broad discretionary powers that they can draw upon to address the recommendations if they so choose.
The editorial seems to dismiss the plight of 87% of our county jail population, people who are in jail not because they have been found guilty of any crime but because they don’t have enough money to post bail. They are often in custody simply because they’re poor.
Fortunately, a growing number of Iowa officials, like their counterparts around the country, see things differently and are taking action in a civic-minded way to protect public health. Throughout the state, county attorneys and public defenders are actively working to cut down on jail populations. They’re doing this by identifying people convicted of a nonviolent misdemeanor offense with short sentences to serve. They’re requesting early release, credit for time served, or that the term be served at a later date.
As widely reported in the news, law enforcement in Black Hawk, Carroll, Dallas, Dubuque, Johnson, Linn, Polk, Pottawattamie and Scott Counties is using its discretion to issue citations instead of arrest in cases of nonviolent misdemeanor offenses. In Dubuque County, some inmates have been released a few days early or with GPS monitoring. Smaller cash bonds are being waived for unsecured appearance bonds.
And the Iowa Department of Corrections is releasing about 700 people who were already eligible for release on parole before the coronavirus crisis, and have sped up the process, according to media reports.
At the federal level, 14 senators from both parties, including Iowa’s Sen. Chuck Grassley, have sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice “to express our serious concern for the health and well being of federal prison staff and inmates in federal custody, especially those who are most vulnerable to infection, and to urge you to take necessary steps to protect them.” In other words, many federal, state and local officials are, rightly so, taking action to protect public safety and public health.
The goal of our letter was to urge key players, with specific recommendations, to use the powers of their offices — as well as empathy — to release people posing no threat to public safety who are at tremendous risk for illness inside jails or prisons. Doing so also prevents the spread of the disease to our public servants, their families, and surrounding communities.
— Stringer is ACLU of Iowa executive director
