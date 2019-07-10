In this Feb. 20, 2019 photo, Christopher McDonald, center, who was appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court bu Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, left, speaks at the Iowa Capitol on Feb. 20, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. Listening at right is Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg. Reynolds is transforming the Iowa Supreme Court from one that leaned left to a solidly conservative body, prompting concerns that it could erode past rulings on social issues.