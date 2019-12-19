What’s the next ‘Trumped up’ crisis?
Eleven months before the election, there is just enough time for two, maybe three, imaginary national crisis situations to come out of the mind of Donald Trump. The gullible Trump-base has bought into this pattern for years, and the hated media helps.
The first Trumped-up crisis was President Obama’s birth certificate. Remember how Trump hired investigators to get the real facts. When that proved to be a total hoax, Trump publicly congratulated himself for solving this national mystery. What a joke.
That was followed by the crisis of Hillary’s missing emails and Democratic National Committee servers. “Lock her up!” Donald had his mindless minions chanting. After three years of searching, no facts came out because there were none. North Korea followed and our imminent transcontinental nuclear missile attack. Despite two “critical” photo-op presidential summits, nothing has changed. But now Trump claims to be an international diplomat.
Next is was Ukraine. The real problem was resolved until Donald put himself, and his mouth, into the situation. He loves the current attention as long as his spineless Senate lackeys stick behind him.
That finally leads to the Trump war with China. Trump’s tariffs have made thousands of farm families bankrupt and cost $38 billion in public funds to prop up damage to his rural base. Donald single-handedly created this crisis. He made it worse by “doubling down” to unaffected industries. He has failed to resolve any of the major issues. Now he declares he won instead of admitting defeat by backtracking on some of his most stupid tariffs.
In each “Crisis” three things are guaranteed: One, Trump does not follow expert advice. Two, Donald makes it worse. And Three, he always claims victory.
John Klein
Treynor
Republican troubled by president’s tact, actions
During nearly a decade in and out of U.S. Army deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and since, through a nonprofit I founded to continue working for peace in those countries, I have had the honor to work with dedicated, courageous, and committed diplomats in the U.S. State Department and others in associated government agencies.
I welcomed their expertise, experience and friendship in accomplishing my military mission — even when our organizational temperaments, culture and training seemed to bring us to different conclusions. They have the time-honored and nuanced institutional wisdom that comes from the application of incremental and steady diplomatic principles. I have come to appreciate even more, as I think back on my experiences in places like Iraq and Afghanistan, how important these knowledgeable, committed and underappreciated patriots are to our national interests around the world.
In our full contact politics, where scoring points and winning at all costs is the standard, we are losing sight of our common interest in a strong nation. Our enemies are exploiting our differences to their advantage. It is clearly articulated by our intelligence community that Russia, one of our primary adversaries, continues to utilize social media and other means to weaken our confidence in our institutions and in each other. If we allow them to succeed, the very democratic principles we hold dear will be washed away in a sea of disinformation and dissension.
Nowhere is this clearer than in President Trump’s insistence on belittling and bullying those who disagree with him. The rhetorical cudgel has been raised by him, and others who follow his lead, against members of his own administration — those tasked with giving honest and reasoned assessments and the carrying out of his foreign policy. Opposition is not disloyalty.
President Trump certainly has the right to recall an ambassador or ask for the resignation of members of his team. He does not have the right to publicly call into question the loyalty or reputation of public servants whose dedication over many years has been unquestioned.
The world we live in is full of complexities and nuances that require us to wrestle with issues. We, especially, need the input of diplomats and other civil servants with decades of regional experience in that debate. When that is not understood or appreciated by the president and other leaders, bad foreign policy will inevitably follow. The world will be a more dangerous place, requiring unnecessary military intervention. We deserve better, but only if we demand better.
Rick Burns
Republicans for the Rule of Law
Elk Horn
