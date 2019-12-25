Reader disappointed in Ernst
As an Iowan, I can tell you there are many traits that I value in my elected leaders: honesty, hard work, and integrity are just a few. I find it ironic that Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who vowed to make Washington’s corrupt politicians “squeal,” is herself facing an investigation for possibly violating campaign finance laws by working with the PAC Iowa Values to improve her chances for re-election in 2020.
Political PACs like Iowa Values are often referred to as “dark money” groups because they can raise unlimited sums and are not required to reveal their donors. Despite Ernst’s statements saying the two entities worked separately, documents obtained by The Associated Press reveal that Ernst and her campaign worked in close concert with Iowa Values. If Iowa Values, a political nonprofit, has been working with the Ernst campaign, this could potentially violate campaign finance laws.
Ernst is already receiving millions of dollars from GOP groups, PACs, and other campaign funds. Now, near the end of her first term, the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center has requested that the Federal Election Commission launch an investigation into her campaign and the Iowa Values PAC.
It’s sad that Ernst is willing to break campaign finance laws and go against what Iowans value to win an election.
Sheri Albrecht
Walford
Public money being wasted on corporate handouts
In case you forgot what happened to our public money in 2016:
The Iowa Economic Development Authority gave $24.3 million dollars of our money in “incentives” to the Prestage Foods slaughterhouse in Eagle Grove. Yes, $24.3 Million, to an already profitable LLC. Keep in mind, industrial agriculture claims to be a $112 billion-dollar industry.
Why are we using our public dollars to prop them up? That $24.3 million could have easily been used for public education, rural hospitals or our crumbling infrastructure.
Public money must be used for public good, not to pad the pockets of corporations who have enough capital to pay for their plants themselves. We’ve had enough of corporations and the factory farm industry robbing our public coffers.
A review process for Prestage began in August of 2019. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham has a responsibility to meet with Citizens for Community Improvement of Iowa members who are concerned about holding corporate agriculture accountable. And our state legislature has an oversight duty as well.
Join us for the Jan. 23 Stop Factory Farms lobby at the state capitol.
Susie Petra
Ames
Axne voted for impeachment
Did you notice Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne, D-3rd, voted to impeach President Donald Trump? During the general election she promised to represent southwest Iowa’s economic needs and values and then she betrayed us. She voted with Nancy Pelosi’s Washington D.C. leftist machine.
Iowa’s middle class has been gutted over several decades and applaud Trump’s policies to restore it. I love all the new jobs, the tax cuts and a more secure border. Trump speaks loudly and carries a big stick, all needed in our divisive political landscape.
Listen to Cindy Axne’s rhetoric but I urge you, don’t vote for her again. We deserve better, do your part please.
Bob Schultz
Council Bluffs
