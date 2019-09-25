Vote Chad Hannan for City Council
As a Council Bluffs resident and voter, I am proud to support Chad Hannan for City Council. I’m supporting Chad because we need to elect leaders with proven analytical skills who will make fiscal responsibility and transparency a top priority.
Chad is a caring husband and father to his family and for years has been a leader and community organizer within Council Bluffs. He has been active in his town, his church, and his children’s school and will be an active representative for everyone as a city councilman. During his time in Council Bluffs, he has served on the board of the 712 initiative, which has been a driving force in community development. He has also served as an elected official on the West Pottawattamie County Soil and Water Conservation District. During his time as an elected official he worked to rehabilitate PL566 structures that protect Council Bluffs and the county from flood issues.
Chad is a fifth generation Council Bluffs resident who has fought to make Council Bluffs economically competitive and to attract businesses to the community. His experience on the Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors, as well as his 10 years in management and purchasing, has demonstrated his pro-business track record. Chad also continues to serve on the County Compensation and Condemnation Committee where he works to assure that taxpayers funds are allocated efficiently.
Chad has done excellent work for Council Bluffs in the past and I believe he will do continue to do excellent work as a City Councilman in the future.
Cole Button
Council Bluffs
