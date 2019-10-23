Who are we? We are the people who volunteer at the hospitals. We are the people who volunteer at the schools. We are the people who volunteer at city activities. We are the people who help organize events like the Pride Parade and the City Wide Cleanup. We are the volunteers who helped make the Dream Playground a reality. We are the people who have put these efforts into our city to make our city a better place over the last several decades.
We are a diverse group. We come from different backgrounds. We have different ideas. We are from different political parties and have different political ideologies. But, we have one thing in common: We believe in good city governance and we believe in an informed and active citizenry in the City of Council Bluffs.
As individuals we cannot submit questionnaires to City Council candidates and expect to get responses. We cannot get the information out about these questionnaires in order to help engage an informed electorate. We cannot do “Get Out The Vote” campaigns. Be law, we had to form a committee. You can know our names by looking at the filings we do with the Secretary of State’s office. We are transparent and we follow the rules and regulations so that we can work together on our mission. We have no agenda, we have no political or business interest, we seek no financial gain, we seek no power or individual progress. We are the Citizens for a Successful Council Bluffs.
We sent out a questionnaire on important topics and asked the candidates for answers. We have published the responses in a newspaper ad and on our website.
Who are we as a community? In the primary election for City Council, only 6% of us turned out to vote. We are better than that. Please read the information we try to provide. It is factual and informative and we hope it helps you make a good, informed decision on who to vote for.
We encourage you to get out and vote Nov. 5.
Tom Whitson
Chair, Citizens for a Successful Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs
