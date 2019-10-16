To increase voter turnout, candidates need to communicate with the public more
Regarding “Turnout Disappointing”, a major flaw with the conversation rests in the institutions hosting the elections. My largest complaint related to the election was the absolute lack of meaningful information regarding the candidates.
The candidates I chose to vote for had the most information available to the public and ran well designed or descriptive websites to learn about them. If I could find anything on the others, it was vague stances on growth and prosperity, but nothing substantial backing up their opinions.
How can we expect a higher turnout out for these elections when both the people we are voting for and the council they are on remain shrouded in mystery?
We will continue to see low turn out so long as the goals and people related to them are vague and confusing. The vast majority of people understand that these city council meetings are not exciting or action packed events; while they are incredibly important to the future of the city and how its entire infrastructure works, for the average person sitting down in a meeting and trying to decode what is happening isn’t worth the efforts.
I believe the true squandered choices are those of the candidates, who failed to communicate meaning and purpose to their voters.
Chet Coenen, Council Bluffs
Trump’s ‘ask is the crime’
I wish I was allowed three columns of our newspaper to confuse the issue like Byron York in the Saturday issue.
I will not pretend what York says Democrats are referring to , attempt to muddy the waters or bore you, dear reader with confusion.
It is just this simple:
“Let me make something 100% clear to the American public and anyone running for public office: It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election,” wrote Ellen Weintraub, chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission. “This is not a novel concept.”
President Trump’s solicitation was: “I would like you to do us a favor though ...”
The ask is the crime.
Whether or not he received anything of value is not relevant.
Lee Hazer, Council Bluffs
