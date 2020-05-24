Reader supports Brown for sheriff
I am writing this letter to express my support for Andy Brown as Pottawattamie County’s next sheriff, and to encourage voters in Pottawattamie County to also vote for Andy Brown.
I have had the opportunity to know Andy personally and work with him professionally for the last 10 years. As a fellow leader in our community I have been in a unique position to witness key leadership qualities including Andy’s professionalism, transparency, trustworthiness, and loyalty to the deputies, communications, and jail staff he serves alongside as well as those of us in the community supported by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. Andy demonstrates these leadership qualities each day, which is what is expected of all leaders.
What makes Andy exceptional is that he also demonstrates these qualities during times of crisis. It is during difficult times when Andy can be counted upon to also effectively communicate, quickly make sound decisions and to lead with steadiness — modeling that calm is contagious. Andy understands the importance of continuous learning and development coupled with leveraging technology solutions for those working in law enforcement, communications, and corrections.
In addition to being a highly effective leader in his professional life, Andy is a true family man and supportive friend. He prioritizes time with his wife and two daughters, enjoys outdoor activities such as camping as a family, and is also a great friend who is always willing to help others. Andy understands the risks that all members of the law enforcement community take each day they work to serve and protect. He doesn’t take the risks and potential sacrifice lightly — focusing on giving his best and making a positive impact both professionally and personally every day.
For our next Pottawattamie County Sheriff I am looking for a proven leader who has consistently demonstrated integrity, a positive, problem-solving approach, and is a servant leader. Andy is that leader. I encourage all voters in Pottawattamie County to cast their vote for Andy Brown to serve as our next Pottawattamie County Sheriff in the upcoming primary election on June 2nd.
Joanie Poore
Underwood
Faith leaders in support of HJR 14
As people of faith, we cannot and will not be silent in the face of injustice. Rather, following in the footsteps of the faithful prophets and messengers who went before us, we join our diverse voices of faith together to demand justice as we call upon our elected representatives to remove the stain of injustice enshrined in the Constitution of the State of Iowa in the form of felony disenfranchisement.
We urge our state leaders to restore voting eligibility to those among us who have been convicted of felonies. Removing a person’s voting eligibility for the entirety of their life degrades and ultimately denies their inherent dignity and worth, and Iowa must relinquish our position as the only state in the union that permanently strips, for life, people of their voting eligibility for a felony conviction.
Whereas the current policies of our state institute eternal punishment and estrangement, as people of faith, we strive to repair broken relationships through restoration and renewal. Forgiveness, a central tenet and practice of our traditions, is key to restoring and renewing relationships. Offering abundant forgiveness to those who have been convicted of a felony opens the opportunity for restored relationship for the benefit of all.
Voting is the beating heart of a living democracy. Voting is also the most basic access point for individuals to participate in public dialogue and have a voice in the public policy decision-making process, which shapes the future of our collective life.
Our diverse traditions challenge us to establish justice, and justice cannot be achieved unless the rules for governing our democratic processes are fair and equitable to all.
For the sake of justice and mercy, for the sake of our communities, for the sake of our democracy, our elected officials must amend our state’s constitution to end felony disenfranchisement and create a more equitable system that treats our residents with felony convictions with the dignity and respect due them as Iowans.
Sincerely,
Connie Ryan, Executive Director of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, Des Moines
Amber Bordolo, Executive Director of Quad Cities Interfaith, Davenport
The Rev. Timothy Button-Harrison, Northern Plains District Executive of the Church of the Brethren, Ames
Tom Chapman, Executive Director of the Iowa Catholic Conference of Bishops, Des Moines
Bishop Laurie Haller, Iowa Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Des Moines
The Rev. John M. Richardson, Christian Church in the Upper Midwest (Disciples of Christ), Newton
The Rev. Brigit Stevens, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota Conferences of the United Church of Christ, Des Moines
The Rev. Rick Admiraal, New Life Prison Community, Christian Reformed Church, Pella
The Rev. Alejandro Alfaro-Santiz, Trinity Las Americas United Methodist Church, Des Moines
The Rev. Jonathan C. Bailey, Prairie City United Methodist Church, Prairie City
The Rev. Monica L. Banks, New Disciples Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Cedar Rapids
Pastor Elizabeth Bell, West Burlington/Asbury Burlington United Methodist Churches, West Burlington
The Rev. Beverlee Bell, Walnut Hills United Methodist Church, Urbandale
The Rev. Dr. Mary Bellon, United Methodist Church, Urbandale
Pastor Karen Berg Currier, Alta and Peterson United Methodist Churches, Alta
Pastor W. Michael Biklen, United Methodist Church (Retired), Muscatine
The Rev. Jeffery Bixby, Trinity and Emmanuel Keokuk United Methodist Churches, Keokuk
The Rev. Robyn Bles, Wakonda Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Des Moines
Pastor Alice Bolen, West Des Moines Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Runnells
The Rev. Timothy D. Bonney, First United Methodist Church, Indianola
The Rev. Candice K. Brown, Disciples of Christ (Retired), Des Moines
Pastor Paul Barrow, Perry, Minburn, Rippey, and Fairview United Methodist Churches, Rippey
The Rev. Linda Butler, United Methodist Church, Cedar Rapids
The Rev. Mary Jane Button-Harrison, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Ames
The Rev. Dr. Elaine Caldbeck, St Peter’s Episcopal Church, Bettendorf
The Rev. Brian Carter, Iowa Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Windsor Heights
The Rev. Dick Clark, Walnut Hills United Methodist Church, Urbandale
The Rev. Dr. Jim Davis, United Methodist Church, Cedar Rapids
The Rev. Katie Z. Dawson, Immanuel United Methodist Church, Des Moines
The Rev. Dr. Bill Daylong, United Methodist Church (Retired), Cedar Rapids
Chaplain Lucinda Douglas, Sioux City Church of the Brethren, Sioux City
The Rev. Emily E. Ewing, Trinity Las Americas United Methodist Church, Des Moines
Mr. Kent E. Ferris, OFS, Social Action Office of the Diocese of Davenport, Muscatine
The Rev. Vicki Fisher, Spirit Lake United Methodist Church, Spirit Lake
The Rev. Travis M. Fisher-King, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (ELCA), Davenport
Pastor Abraham L. Funchess, Jr., Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center, Waterloo
Pastor Frederick Gaddy, St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, Des Moines
The Rev. Lisa Olsen Gaston, Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ, Davenport
Minister Brian Gumm, Tama-Toledo Church of the Brethren, Tama-Toledo
Sister Marilyn Jean Hagedorn, CHM, Congregation of the Humility of Mary, Des Moines
The Rev. Suzanne Hall Stout, New Beginnings Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Urbandale
The Rev. Katherine Harrington-Taber, Jordan United Methodist Church, Des Moines
The Rev. Rich Hendricks, Metro Community Church Quad Cities, Davenport
The Rev. Deb Hill-Davis, Unity Church of Ames, Ames
The Rev. S. Hughes-Empke, St Marks and St Paul’s Episcopal Churches, Des Moines and Council Bluffs
The Rev. Christine Humrichouse, United Methodist Church, West Branch
Rabbi Emeritus Henry Jay Karp, Temple Emanuel, Davenport
Chaplain Kay Kopatich, Des Moines International Eucharistic Community (Catholic Transforming), Des Moines
Pastor Daniel Kuckuck, St. Stephen Lutheran Church (ELCA), West Des Moines
The Rev. Annika Lister Stroope, Central Presbyterian Church, Des Moines
The Rev. Robert (Bob) Loffer, Faith United Church of Christ, Iowa City
The Rev. Scott Lothe, St. Timothys United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls
Gunnar Malensek, Buddhist Chaplain at UnityPoint Hospital, Des Moines
Pastor Judy Marshall, Evangelical Christian Church (USA Vineyard Churches), Waterloo
The Rev. Diane C. McClanahan, Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center (UMC), Urbandale
The Rev. Scott Meador, Lovely Lane United Methodist Church, Cedar Rapids, IA
The Rev. Russell J. A. Melby, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (Retired), Ames
The Rev. Vernon Naffier, Des Moines Faith Committee for Peace (ELCA), Des Moines
The Rev. Lisa Parker, Redeemer Lutheran Church (ELCA), Indianola
Pastor Eric J. Pasanchin, Ankeny Presbyterian Church, Ankeny
The Rev. Jessica Petersen, Congregational United Church of Christ, Newton
The Rev. Dr. Doug Pfeiffer, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Adel
The Rev. Arnette Pint, United Methodist Church (Retired), Urbandale
Father David Polich, Roman Catholic Church (Retired), West Des Moines
The Rev. Julia Rendon, Crossroads United Church of Christ, Indianola
Pastor Laurie Riley, Irwin, Kirkman, and Defiance United Methodist Churches
The Rev. Madea Saunders, Indianola Center Chapel United Methodist Church, Indianola
The Rev. Lee Roorda Schott, Women at the Well United Methodist Church, Mitchellville
The Rev. Paul Shaver, Ivester Church of the Brethren, Grundy Center
Pastor David R. Shogren, United Methodist Church (Retired), Johnston
The Rev. David Sickelka, Urbandale United Church of Christ, Urbandale
Pastor Susan Simmons, Shell Rock Valley Parish United Methodist Church, Mason City
The Rev. Gary W. Sneller, Disciples of Christ (Retired), Cedar Rapids
Pastor Lawrence A. Stumme, St Paul Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls
The Rev. Katie Z. Styrt, First Presbyterian Church of Davenport, Davenport
The Rev. P. Alex Thornburg, Heartland Presbyterian Church, Clive
The Rev. Zebulun Treloar, St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, Des Moines
The Rev. Sarah Trone Garriott, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Des Moines
Sister Mary Ann Vogel, Congregation of the Humility of Mary, Davenport
Pastor Melody Webb, Polk City United Methodist Church, Ankeny
The Rev. Amy Wiles, First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo
The Rev. Brian Williams, First United Methodist Church, Indianola
Pastor Paul Witmer, Women at the Well United Church of Christ, Des Moines
The Rev. Jay Wolin, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, Davenport
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.