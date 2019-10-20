Vote Chad Hannan for City Council
Over the last 20 some odd years, I have had the chance to get to know this man and not only is he a good friend, I would consider him to be part of my tribe. There are more than few positive things that I could say, but I want people to know how much of a man of faith, man of family and community leader that Chad Hannan is.
When we think about the qualities we are looking for as voters for political candidates, we often talk about volunteerism, serving on boards and committees, leadership experience and just general sense of whether the person is well-intentioned. Chad has held an elected position with the West Pottawattamie Soil Conservation Board, served on the executive committees for the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce and 712 Initiative, an active member of St. Patrick’s church and even served on the commission to help St. Albert Schools develop a strategic plan.
But Chad Hannan is more than just a quick resume of great qualities, he is the type of person that will make personal sacrifices in order to make Council Bluffs a better place. He is driven and shares the vision of a brighter future of our city, but he is not just talk about it, he is going to take action and make it happen.
As a supply chain and purchasing manager at Ameristar Casino, Chad brings with him an analytical approach to his decision-making process. That means that his moves are calculated and well thought out, they are not made in haste or in spite.
In a community ridden of difficult social issues and senseless division, Chad is the “white-knight” that will bring unity back to City Hall. When he is elected councilman, I am confident that he will reach across the city/county line and work to improve relationships so that our governments can start to work together for mutual benefit of all taxpayers.
I want to make this next statement clear: Chad Hannan is the best choice for Council Bluffs City Council and I am proudly extending my support and endorsement of his campaign.
Vote Chad Hannan for Council Bluffs City Council — November 5th, 2019!
Justin Schultz, Pottawattamie County Supervisor, Council Bluffs
