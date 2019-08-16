Reader writes in support of candidate Klobuchar
I support Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar for president. My vehicle bears two “Amy For President” bumper stickers.
Amy is skilled and strong, a great debater with appealing ideas. For example, she recently presented her plan to research and cure Alzheimer’s, inspired by her Dad’s current struggle with the disease. Amy has the talent plus from-the-heart sincerity that I find compelling. Today she polls at a 70% approval rating from all Minnesota voters, including a large portion of Republicans. Amy enjoys the bipartisan appeal to win whereas Biden, Sanders, Harris, Warren do not. She can win where they cannot.
Above all, Senator Klobuchar is a moderate who offers a practical, winning style of positions. And she is from the Midwest and it is from the heartland and the middle of the political spectrum that the Democrats can restore the presidency to what America ought to be: a shining citadel of freedom and opportunity. Amy has what it takes to unite our nation and expand opportunity and liberty for us all.
She should make the September debate. She polls well in Iowa and is at 2% nationally. Now at 120,000 donors, she needs 10,000 more to send in a dollar or more to meet the criterion of 130,000 donors.
Gary Heath, Clinton
