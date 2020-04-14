Disappointment in Iowa Grocery Industry Association
It was disappointing to read that the Iowa Grocery Industry Association is again trying to scrap the Iowa Bottle Bill which has been successful reducing the amount of bottle and can litter in our state for the past 40 years.
While it is understandable to suspend the bottle return program during the coronavirus epidemic, it is not an excuse to scrap it all together. It would make more sense to have the store clerk, in charge of returns, make a general assessment of the cleanliness of returns and to turn away any that do not meet hygienic standards. More time and money could be invested in public education and signage.
During this time when our roadways, rivers and oceans are choking with plastic waste, much of which originates in grocery outlets, now is not the time to make it worse.
Patricia Fuller, Council Bluffs
Liberal nirvana has arrived
The Democrat liberal left has a teachable lesson for those believing their socialist ideology. We are currently living in their nirvana. It includes such conditions as experienced by the much publicized Venezuelan-style scarcity of toilet paper and expanded control by the federal government.
The COVID-19 pandemic is seen as a blessing by such people as James Clyburn, Democrat majority whip of the House. He stated it is “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.” Nancy Pelosi has appointed him to lead the Pandemic Oversight Committee. It is apparent she is of the same mindset.
That “vision” is more and more of the same stark conditions we are living through currently. This is what so many progressive educators, media personalities and celebrities have been touting as public veneration. It is certainly not a “vision” I would champion for America.
Ken Lane, Council Bluffs
Voting by mail should replace polls
Voting by mail should replace voting at the polls in it’s entirety. The two institutions that can definitely be trusted is the county Board of Elections and the United States Postal Service. The money saved by eliminating the need for poll workers could be used to offer free postage on the envelopes used to vote by mail.
The person voting would also have more time to consider what they are voting for and would not be confined to the hours of the polling place. It would also prevent unwanted entry to schools and churches from anyone trying to harm someone.
In addition, the voter would not be harassed by someone trying to place unsolicited campaign literature into their hand. The additional revenue would boost the Postal Service and perhaps keep it afloat until we as a country are able to vote online.
Voting by mail would solve the registered voter problem and guarantee safe passage of the ballots to the county Board of Elections.
Joe Bialek, Cleveland, Ohio
Rollback of environmental protections hurting us during pandemic
Right now, all Iowans should be worried about is taking care of themselves, their loved ones and staying safe and healthy during this COVID-19 crisis. Unfortunately, that’s not possible with the Gov. Kim Reynolds administration rolling back nearly all environmental protections from the factory farm industry while continuing to rubber-stamp factory farm construction permits.
That’s why Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement is demanding Reynolds put an immediate six-month halt on the approval of all factory farm construction permits.
Iowa already has over 10,000 factory farms which are known environmental hazards, contributing to over 760 impaired waterways in the state. We know more than 90% of the nitrogen and 75% of the phosphorus polluting Iowa’s waterways comes from industrial ag practices and factory farms.
The facts are there. What’s missing is the political will of elected officials to work for everyday Iowans, not corporate interests.
It’s ridiculous that the factory farm industry is allowed to continue to exploit our state while Iowans are dealing with a global health pandemic.
If Gov. Reynolds wants to stand with the interest of everyday Iowans not the corporate controlled factory farm industry, she must enact an immediate six-month moratorium.
Lynn Gallagher, Solon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.