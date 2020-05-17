Bentzinger the right choice for sheriff
I work at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse and have known Danielle Bentzinger since she began working security there as a deputy sheriff. She is a hard worker and acts with the utmost professionalism. I have found Dani to be very honest and trustworthy.
I know Dani as a co-worker and as a friend. She is devoted to her family and to her daughter, Rian, and is active coaching her in soccer and hockey. Dani is a caring friend, and I have seen her compassion not only for friends and family, but also for those who need a helping hand.
Danielle Bentzinger will make an excellent sheriff for our county. She will have my family’s vote on June 2. I hope she can count on yours as well.
Dixie Rash, Avoca
Community at COVID-19 crisis level
Our community is now at crisis level related to COVID-19. An assisted living facility in Council Bluffs is reporting at least four patients with COVID-19. At other facilities across the state, this has meant severe illness and death to its residents.
For context on the disproportionate resource allocation: our region maintains 191 inpatient beds, 25 intensive care beds and 70 ventilators, as of Friday afternoon. At this time there are four COVID patients hospitalized in our region. On the rehabilitation side, our county has no beds available for care of COVID patients and at least 4 patients in an assisted facility with spread expected.
Local nursing homes in the region spent the last two months drawing attention to the problem, offering suggestions, assistance, and alternatives to address the skilled care bed shortage. Local emergency management officials as well as Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office gave only a restatement of the collective plan to continue offering PPE to existing nursing homes and encouraging them to accept these patients even at the risk to other residents.
All evidence suggests this approach fails. Every time. Thirty-five nursing facilities in the state with the same resources all have reached the level of outbreak. Half of all Iowa deaths are from nursing home patients. The state does not report how many of the rest are from assisted living.
At every level of the community and government, the voice of nursing homes has been sidelined. Suggested options have included using critical access hospital beds for COVID patients. Opening a temporary facility dedicated to COVID patients with resources from the health systems, the nursing homes and hospice agencies has found no financial support. The easiest solution, that hospitals keep their patients and allow COVID positive patients from the nursing homes and assisted living facilities to stay in the overabundant hospital beds has been rejected. The reason is strictly financial. Now crisis has hit.
The health systems and government continue to pretend that nursing homes are designed for this condition or have the resources to become something they are not. The plan to leave patients in the nursing home and to push new COVID patients into the homes fails to address the co-equal goals of providing care while protecting others from harm. This will result in the death of our family members in our nursing homes and assisted living. Our loved ones deserved more compassion and consideration in this crisis.
Glenn Hurst, M.D., Minden
Support for Medicare Crisis Program Act
I hope our representatives in Congress will co-sponsor the Medicare Crisis Program Act, which repairs the cracks in our healthcare system that have widened with this pandemic.
It would expand Medicare and Medicaid eligibility during the crisis, cap out-of-pocket costs for Medicare enrollees, and eliminate co-pays, coinsurance or deductibles for COVID-19 testing and related care.
With so many people unemployed and cut off from employer health insurance through no fault of their own, we need to bridge the gap. This is no time to leave Americans helpless, like citizens of some failed state.
If you’ve ever assembled school kits, hygiene kits, or emergency cleanup buckets as a mission project, it was probably for Church World Service. They know their disasters, and they support this bill. Let’s not be an object of pity for the rest of the world; Congress needs to step up and address the needs of the American people.
Julia Rendon, Des Moines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.