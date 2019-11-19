Reader on impeachment: ‘No one is above the law’
I’m old enough to remember Watergate and the Clinton impeachment proceedings. Both left a profound imprint on me as I watched the proceedings and followed the outcome.
Some senators have claimed they are “jurors” and therefore, must not make comment regarding the current proceedings. I would disagree with the assertion that senators serve as jurors in an impeachment hearing; an Iowa senator has a place in history to affirm that statement.
The White House has refused to allow staff members to appear in the proceedings. What would happen to any of us if we ignored a subpoena?
During the impeachment hearing of President Bill Clinton, Iowa’s senator, Tom Harkin, took to the Senate floor to object to the fact that senators were referred to as “jurors.”
Chief Justice William Rehnquist agreed: “The chair is of the view that the senator from Iowa’s objection is well taken, that the senate is not simply a jury; it is a court in this case. And therefore, counsel should refrain from referring to the senators as jurors.”
Harkin later explained that “As Alexander Hamilton said, we are judges, and judges can take into account a lot of things other than the facts and the law.”
As constituents we also have a responsibility to educate ourselves and insist that senators read and listen to the testimony of the witnesses. Some senators have asserted an unwillingness to review the content of depositions or listen to testimony.
I would assert that failure to review transcripts and listen to testimony is dereliction of constitutional duties ascribed by their oath of office.
The hearings are solemn proceedings and should be perceived as such. This is only the fourth time in our national history that Congress has seriously faced the question of impeachment.
The republic and the country must be protected above any political party.Voters, please listen to the testimony and read as much as you can from as many sources as you can.
Contact Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and let them know that you expect them to read the transcript, listen to the testimony and put country over party.
In the end, voters will ultimately have an opportunity to express their opinion of the president’s behavior and practices at the ballot box.
No one is above the law.
Pat Shipley
Nodaway
Thank you for Iowa Veterans Home donations
Thank you so much to those Iowans who graciously donate to the veterans and their spouses at the Iowa Veterans Home. All the extras we provide to our Veterans and their families are made possible through generous donations.
Your Iowa Veterans Home staff do a great job supporting the 500-plus veterans and their spouses, but we need donations from people like you to continue to make IVH wonderful for all. Donations like yours help give our veterans the extras that will make their lives better.
You can help us provide a great Christmas or recreational opportunities year-round by donating to the Christmas or recreation fund. Your support is crucial to our efforts to make this not just a place to live but a home.
If you’re able, we’d love it if you could make any donation to help us achieve our fundraising goals for the year. At Iowa Veterans Home, 100% of your contribution goes to the veterans and their spouses living here. Your donation will go towards our Christmas or recreation funds.
The ways you can donate are to go online at ivh.iowa.gov or to send a check in to Iowa Veterans Home, 1301 Summit St., Marshalltown, IA 50158.
Aimee Deimerly
Marshalltown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.