Why I’m voting for Bill Schafer in the June 2 primary
Iowa congressional elections reached an historic milestone in 2018. In the Iowa 3rd Congressional District race, Democrat challenger and first-time candidate Cindy Axne defeated two-term Republican incumbent and former Sen. Chuck Grassley chief of staff David Young. During that election, candidate Axne spent roughly $5 million dollars to win the IA-03 House seat, while Congressman Young spent approximately $2.8 million only to lose his House seat. As for the milestone mentioned, the 2018 Iowa 3rd race became the most expensive House race in Iowa history.
Where did all that money come from? According to the Federal Election Commission’s Schedule A itemized filings for each candidate, the largest percentage of money raised and spent in Iowa’s most expensive House race came from wealthy political high rollers and out-of-state special interest groups. Only a small percent of the money came from the regular folks who live in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.
As someone who has been politically active in local, state and national politics for many years, I have seen firsthand how campaign donations from wealthy donors and special interest groups have been used to gain political influence and advance a particular legislative agenda, mostly at the expense of constituents. As such, I have always tended to give my support to the candidates for public office who do not participate in big money politics. That is why I am supporting Republican congressional primary candidate Bill Schafer for congress.
Bill Schafer is a retired Army Colonel with over thirty years of active service. This past year I have come to know Bill on a personal level, and I know that if elected, he will donate all his time and energy to his constituents in the 3rd District. There will be no big money donors or out-of-state special interests who he will have to answer to or who will influence him. As an Iraq combat veteran, Bill also knows how to fight battles and win, for the battles in which Bill has been involved, you either win or you don’t come home.
For these reasons I will be casting my vote on June 2 for Bill Schafer, Republican primary candidate for Iowa’s 3rd District — and I am asking all other Republican primary voters of the district to do the same.
Jeff Jorgensen, Council Bluffs
Justice for meatpacking house workers
I’m stunned by the governor’s remarks regarding the recent death of packing house workers. Why are corporate pigs more important than people?
I live in a packing house town in Siouxland. Maybe you live in one, too. My immigrant neighbors are essential workers. They are not disposable. They’re the lifeblood of our community. They need our solidarity.
They need:
- Mandatory testing for all employees in all plants
- Proper health/safety equipment including PPEs and proper social distancing policies throughout the plant
- Immediate plant closures upon virus detection
- Continued pay and health coverage during closure
- Workers compensation for infected workers
I’m a proud member of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement. We’ve had enough of the governor’s infectious policies that put profit over the health and safety of our communities. We know we need an infusion of compassion, care and organized community action to lead us out of this crisis. The governor will be no help. It’s up to us. Like the brave community and civic leaders in Waterloo, we can build a people powered, movement strong enough to bring about the essential changes we demand and deserve.
Tom Mohan, Iowa CCI Board President, South Sioux City, Nebraska
Fauci a source of information, reassurance
During the COVID-19 crisis in the United States, one voice and presence has been a constant source of information and reassurance, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and as a physician with the National Institute of Health (NIH). Fauci has served Americans in a variety of health related roles for the past fifty years and has been an advisor to every president since Reagan — four Republicans and two Democrats.
Fauci’s experience and resume should speak for itself, yet our president’s reckless retweet that included the #FireFauci hashtag puts the doctor’s future role as an advisor during this time of pandemic and national crisis in question.
With a president who shoots from the hip at press conferences and possesses no medical qualifications, Fauci’s expert advice and guidance is needed most at this time. The United States leads all countries in the world in cases of coronavirus and deaths by the virus. To remove Fauci at this time would be a disaster.
Tanya Burgess, Cedar Rapids
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.