Danielle Bentzinger for Pott. County sheriff
I have had the pleasure of knowing Danielle Bentzinger (Dani) for 33 of my 47 years as a resident of Pottawattamie County. I went to high school at Thomas Jefferson High School in Pottawattamie County and I honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps the same years Dani honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Dani has over 22 years working with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff, coupled with her Armed Forces service, she has over 28 years of her professional career boots on the ground dedication and experience to the Constitutional rights of the citizens of Pottawattamie County.
She is a youth sports coach and mentor and I have also had the pleasure of playing hockey with her. She is a dedicated wife, mother, sister and athlete and someone who I am proud to call my friend. Pottawatamie County has not only a chance to elect a highly qualified candidate for Pottawattamie County sheriff but Iowa’s first female county sheriff. Dani possesses a high level of professionalism. She is a very dedicated and focused deputy sheriff who will go the extra mile. She has a keen insight of what Pottawattamie County needs in a sheriff.
Be a part of Iowa history with me and vote June 2 for Danielle Bentzinger for Pottawattamie County sheriff.
Shawn North, Council Bluffs
Bentzinger the right choice for Pott. County sheriff
I want to write and urge everyone to join me in supporting Danielle “Dani” Bentzinger in the Republican primary for Pottawattamie County sheriff. I offer several, although not exhaustive, reasons.
First of all, Dani is the only candidate who has served in the military. Although she was a Marine and I am an Army veteran, and the times we served were almost two decades apart, as a woman veteran, I know many of our experience are similar. In basic training, a new recruit immediately becomes part of a large group of recruits from all over the country, from different backgrounds and experiences. Dani’s ability to work with her fellow recruits and excel in leadership already in boot camp, speaks volumes of her ability to be part of a team and earn the respect to be recognized as a leader.
Her continued military career, and honors, speaks to her ability to adapt to different situations, become part of new teams and excel, and be recognized for her capabilities. Being in the military, especially a woman in the military, is tremendously challenging, both physically and mentally. Dani’s military experience as a Marine cannot be underestimated in contributing significantly to her ability to be our next sheriff.
Secondly, I know Dani on a professional level. As a local attorney who regularly has business at the courthouse, I have observed Dani as a deputy with court security. She is completely professional, while treating everyone with respect, whether they are judges, attorneys, defendants, victims or the general public. She is in the trenches day after day, helping to make sure that our judicial system runs fairly and efficiently.
Thirdly, I know Dani as a friend. As fellow women veterans, we have shared stories of challenges and triumphs. We share stories of our families, our off-duty activities, our joys and our sorrows. I have seen her time and time again be open, caring, helpful to the public, lending an ear or helpful information, often not even waiting to be asked for assistance, but asking if she can be of assistance to others. Her volunteer activities in our community are numerous, yet are done in an unassuming manner.
Her experience, her depth of knowledge, her intuition, her sense of responsibility, her patience and her kindness will serve us well as our next elected sheriff. Please join me in my support of Dani.
Marti Nerenstone, Council Bluffs
Biofuels need support amid pandemic
As the farm community turns our focus to recovery, and with most of the 2020 planting season behind us, major policy decisions in D.C are shaping up. These critical decisions could either help spur growth and demand for our agricultural commodities or cripple the revival of rural economies post COVID-19.
The Trump administration unveiled the ground rules this week for distributing aid to farmers experiencing financial pain from the pandemic. While this relief will be much welcomed, a key industry is still missing. The U.S. ethanol industry is facing its worst economic crisis in history at the same time Big Oil is lining up to collect significant relief and support from the administration.
I met with President Donald Trump when he visited Council Bluffs in 2019 and committed to support America’s biofuel sector. Now is the time to follow through, save critical rural manufacturing jobs, and help the farm families who depend on ethanol plants to purchase over 40% of our corn.
What we’re asking is for our leaders in Washington to treat the biofuels industry fairly and offer us a shot at recovery. Everyone has been impacted by this pandemic, but we need our farm champions to stand with biofuels workers and the small communities they support — before it’s too late.
Darrel McAlexander, Sidney
