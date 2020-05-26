Reader supports Brown for sheriff
On June 2, we have the opportunity to elect a new Sheriff to fill the role that has been held by Sheriff Jeff Danker for the past 28 years. This is quite an accomplishment, as Sheriff Danker has done a wonderful job leading the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office through incredible growth throughout the county. I believe the most qualified candidate for our new sheriff is Andy Brown.
As a former assistant Pottawattamie County Attorney and current practicing attorney in our community, I have seen first-hand the challenges of living in the largest-sized county in the state, and our county, being part of the largest metropolitan area in the state of Iowa. Pottawattamie County is a constant hub of drug and human-trafficking from the Interstate 80 and Interstate 29 connection. Furthermore, the challenging issue of substance abuse and mental health issues on our judicial system and first-line responders is enormous. An additional challenge faced is the potential expansion of our jail and new county-wide radio system. The new sheriff will have to navigate these issues with an impending budget crunch due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next Pottawattamie County sheriff will be taxed with finding solutions to these pressing issues while balancing the interests of public safety and the taxpayers of this community. It is a crucial time in which to elect a new sheriff: That person is Andy Brown.
Andy is a wonderful family man, a man of deep faith, a strong communicator, and a staunch supporter of the Constitution. He has risen in the ranks within the sheriff’s office to the position of Lieutenant and has the endorsement of the Pottawattamie County Deputies Association. Andy has demonstrated initiative and leadership throughout his 21 years within the sheriff’s office as evidenced by creating and instructing the Taser program, being a field training officer, a precision driver instructor, a defensive tactic instructor, a baton instructor, a pepper ball gun instructor, a defensive flashlight instructor, a chemical munitions instructor, and a defensive tactics instructor. Andy was the assistant commander/entry team leader on the SWAT Team, and he developed and implemented the current courthouse security, which ensures the safety of all employees and visitors to our courthouse. Andy is a problem-solver and a leader, and his effective communication skills make him the most qualified candidate.
I ask that you join me in voting for Andy Brown as our next Sheriff on June 2nd.
Joe Narmi, Council Bluffs
Bentzinger has reader’s vote for sheriff
I had the privilege four years ago to meet Danielle Bentzinger on a mental health awareness benefit ride. Right away, I admired how she respected and followed the rules of the road and carried herself. She followed them with such professionalism and leadership.
Knowing Danielle as a friend, I have been able to see how she continues to dedicate time to her family, job, sports, community and friends is amazing. Danielle truly enjoys helping people and making a difference.
The more you see and get to know Danielle, you see that she truly is a honest and trustworthy person, its just in who she is and what she stands for. Her desire to make every environment that she is in a better place well functioning establishment are exactly why myself and my family are standing proud and firm on our vote!
I truly believe that Danielle Bentzinger is the best choice for our next Pottawattamie County sheriff.
Christy Magers, Council Bluffs
Reader supports Dierks for Board of Supervisors
I am writing to express my opinion on why Donn Dierks should be elected to the County Board of Supervisors.
His background with the City of Council Bluffs, the largest city in the county, as health director for 20 years proved invaluable to this community. Donn’s background as health director for the city has given him a broad perspective into multiple facets within the government.
While I think our current county health department has done a great job during this pandemic, Donn Dierks, with his extensive background in health-related issues, would bring keen insight to the Board of Supervisors.
By running a department within our city government, he not only understands large budgets and how government agencies work, but he also improved the budget and how the agency worked as well.
Donn has a demeanor of firmness, but also has the ability to bring a team together or have interactions with many departments and adopting the best policies for the people of Pottawattamie County.
One example of Donn’s leadership was when he started the Council Bluffs Recycling Center from the ground up. For any of us who use the Recycling Center, you may know why it is ranked as one of the top recycling centers in the entire state.
I have seen Donn on several occasions, out with crews or by himself, picking up trash or debris so that our city remains on a consistent improvement path.
Donn show that he cares about this county and will do what it takes to continue this county’s path forward.
In conclusion, I believe that we should all get behind Donn Dierks and elect him to this very important position on the county Board of Supervisors.
David Snyder, Council Bluffs
Reader supports Schafer for Congress
Bill Schafer, a conservative and retired colonel from the Army, is running for the House of Representatives seat for Iowa’s 3rd district that Cindy Axne currently holds. David Young, who previously held the seat and lost to Cindy Axne in the last election, is also a conservative but he’s spent most of his adult life in politics. Why would Iowans want to cast their vote for someone who has already lost to the incumbent once before?
Bill’s website is full of information regarding his life story and his views on the important issues we all have questions about. I was able to learn he strongly supports our constitutional rights and takes special notice to our first, second and 10th Amendment rights. I was able to learn he believes our national security should be a priority as he supports not only a continuous wall on our southern border, but also supports our border patrol taking all means necessary to enforce our immigration laws. Perhaps the best thing I learned about Bill was his support for service or term limits for our United States Congress. No more lifelong politicians with their political party money paying for advertising on their campaigns eliminating the chance for anyone else to unseat them. By the way, Bill and his wife Robin have contributed out of their own pocket for his campaign, along with small individual donations as it appears the Republican Party of Iowa has backed David Young.
David Young’s website has no information regarding his stances and views. To find this information, I was forced to go to third party websites. Let’s just say he and Bill don’t necessarily carry all of the same views on the topics. If you want to know more, I’ll let you dig for David’s information yourself.
Why would David Young not make it easy for his constituents to research him? If he isn’t going to take the time to win my vote, I’m not going to waste my vote by electing him. Vote for Bill Schafer in the primary on June 2.
Misty Johnson, Corning
America needs the US Postal Service
Whether it’s delivering a holiday greeting or a federal stimulus check, the United States Postal Service is a trusted part of our American lives. For many in rural communities, the postal service is a lifeline where other services like broadband or Internet cease to exist.
Besides being trusted by your grandmother to send a birthday greeting, the USPS is also written into the Constitution by our founding fathers: Article I, Section 8, Clause 7 of the United States Constitution, known as the Postal Clause or the Postal Power, empowers Congress “To establish Post Offices and Post Roads”.
The USPS is a critical part of public infrastructure and employs over 100,000 veterans.
Former military members account for over 18% of the workforce. Demand your members of Congress not only pass HR 2382 but also fully fund the USPS in the next stimulus package to keep the agency solvent.
This isn’t a partisan political issue. This is an American issue. America needs the USPS.
Sharon Poplawski, Cedar Rapids
