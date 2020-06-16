This is class warfare
This has started from terrible injustice towards blacks. But it has now manifested itself with in the boundaries of class warfare. The problem with this country is rich lives matter and poor lives don’t.
Once we remember that George Floyd was killed because he passed a fake $20 bill; then we understand the real problem.
Randal Washburn, Sioux City
Who benefits from reopening Iowa?
As Iowa becomes ground zero for a standoff between frontline workers and business leaders clamoring to get back to work, who is benefiting from our governor’s decision to “gradually” reopen our state?
Nowhere are the lines clearer than in our meatpacking plants. Thousands of workers have been sickened and many more will die, forced to work in cramped conditions with scant protections, despite the owners’ forceful claims that they care deeply for “their most valuable assets.”
Who stands to gain from these plants stay open, with workers choosing between making a living and actually living? Could it be the titans of industry who have donated more than $885,000 to the Branstad and Reynolds campaigns in recent years?
Perhaps Gov. Reynolds should examine the meaning of First Timothy, 6:10: “For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith.”
Matthew Peirce, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, Des Moines
Give Pence a chance
CNN’s presidential poll released on June 8 gives former Vice President Joe Biden a 14% point lead nationally over soon-to-be former President Donald Trump.
According to the recent broadside in print against Trump from his first Secretary of Defense James Mattis, “... We must reject any thinking of our cities as a ‘battlespace’ that our uniformed military is called upon to ‘dominate’... The Nazi slogan for destroying us was Divide and Conquer... Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us ...”
If Trump’s favorite “Mad Dog” General James Mattis is openly comparing his former boss Donald Trump to a Nazi, then it’s well past time for traitor Trump to resign!
Attempting to hang on to the American presidency by hook or by crook in order to avoid federal prison will not be a successful sale for despicable Donald Trump in 2020.
With this in mind, partisan Republicans, it’s time for some profiles in courage from you usually craven conservatives. Dump Trump at your coronavirus convention! Just do it for America, already. No more excuses!
All we are saying is give Pence a chance.
Jake Pickering, Arcata, California
