Council Bluffs mayor encourages readers to vote
It is a commonly accepted belief that local government decisions have the greatest impact on the success of our local business’s and our community residents’s quality of life. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, it is incumbent of every registered voter in Pottawattamie County to schedule time to cast their ballot and elect representatives to their local school district and city council.
I again want to stress how vitally important it is that you make the effort to represent yourself and let your voice be heard.
Please vote on Nov. 5th. Without doubt it is the right thing to do.
Matt Walsh
Council Bluffs mayor
Election will determine next four years in Council Bluffs
Next week, the voters will try to determine the course of action for the next four years in Council Bluffs.
As most are aware of, Iowa West have made some really worthwhile additions to our city, what remains to see if the “amenities” will contribute to the budgeting process we’re facing. Could it be some of the attractiveness might be a little over the top? What is a concern is we don’t reduce our public safety, it is the mainstay of our city charter.
Express your voice at the polls.
Sam Irwin
Council Bluffs
Why medians?
I was just in town for the first time in two years, visiting family and friends. I have to say I was confused by the thinking behind the medians being placed on Broadway.
What sense does it make to spend all that money to impede access to either side of a business corridor when there are so many streets in need of repair? It doesn’t make sense.
Steve Thomsen
Las Vegas
Meat industry more scary than Halloween goblins
Halloween zombies, witches, ghosts and goblins lurking about don’t scare me; what’s really frightening is the meat industry.
This is the industry that deprives, mutilates, cages and then butchers billions of cows, pigs, turkeys, chickens — animals who feel joy, affection, sadness, and pain, just like us. The industry that exposes undocumented workers to chronic workplace injuries at slave wages, and exploits farmers and ranchers by dictating market prices.
The industry that contributes more to our epidemic of diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer than any other, then bullies health authorities to remove health warnings from dietary guidelines.
The industry that sanctions world hunger by feeding nutritious corn and soybeans to animals, instead of people.
The industry that generates more water pollution than all other human activities, that spews more greenhouse gases than all transportation, that destroys more wildlife habitats than all other industries.
Fortunately, our local supermarkets offer a rich selection of plant-based meats, milks, cheeses and ice creams, as well as a colorful display of fresh fruits and veggies. According to the meat industry publication Feedstuffs, sales of plant-based foods doubled from 2017 to 2018, jumping another 20% from 2018-19.
That’s what gives me my courage — and hope.
Abbott Price
Council Bluffs
Healthcare an important topic in election
If you watched last week’s Democratic debate, you might be under the impression that a government takeover of healthcare is inevitable. It’s not. The frustrations of today’s healthcare system are real, and tangible. But before you look at any proposal — regardless of your political party or the type of coverage you have – consider the impacts. Consider the ramifications of what is inevitable in the plans that the candidates are putting forth.
What will happen to the overall costs of healthcare? Will my local hospital be impacted? Will I be able to keep my plan as I know it today, even if I don’t want to change it?
The more that the public is learning about a Medicare for All or public option system, the more they are opposing a one-size-fits-all solution. A new poll this week shows that support for a government takeover of healthcare has declined over time. There are many ways to reach universal coverage, but taking one single path and driving out private insurance is not one that we should consider.
The next time you hear a candidate talk about healthcare, ask yourself these questions. Having coverage on paper is important. But healthcare needs to be sustainable for care to continue.
Brian Kingsolver
Sidney
