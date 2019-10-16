General election-related Letters to the Editor must be received at the offices of The Daily Nonpareil no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Letters received after the deadline are not guaranteed to publish before the Nov. 5 general election. No election-related Letters to the Editor will appear in the Sunday, Nov. 3 or Tuesday, Nov. 5 editions of The Daily Nonpareil, except to allow candidates an opportunity to refute factually-erroneous information. Letters can not be more than 400 words, and must include the author’s first and last name, city of residence and phone number (phone numbers are for verification purposes only and will not be published). Letters may be emailed to editorial@nonpareilonline.com or cbclark@nonpareilonline.com, dropped off or mailed to the Nonpareil offices at 300 W. Broadway Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Letters may be submitted online at https://www.nonpareilonline.com/site/forms/online_services/letter_editor. Letters will not be taken via phone.
MOST POPULAR
-
Bluffs police arrest man in connection with church vandalism
-
‘Ghost Adventures’ episode featuring Squirrel Cage Jail will air Saturday
-
A Glenwood family of 6 lost their home and 4 dogs to a house fire. The community is helping them back on their feet
-
Teacher cleared in alleged assault probe
-
Chief building official fined $100, given a no-contact order for harassment
promotion
Submit a nomination simply complete the form and submit 2 photographs – one the veteran’s service photo, the other a current photo.
promotion
Don't Miss Out! Keep up with local news and sports and go to Vala's on us!
Contests & Events
Win 2 Tickets to the Nebraska vs. Iowa Game on Friday, November 29th at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE and a $100 Visa Gift Card.
Enter your local prep and college football picks for a chance to win great prizes including a different $25 Visa gift card for each weekly winner!
Enter your college football picks for a chance to win great prizes from national and local sponsors! Including a $25 VISA gift card for each weekly winner!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.