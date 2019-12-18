Rotate the states
Every four years since 1972, Iowa and New Hampshire in tandem have repeatedly been the first two states to vote in the American presidential primary process. Isn’t it time for the other 48 states to take their turns at being one of the first two states to vote?
We should reform the presidential primary process in time for 2024 by instituting a rotational centurial schedule whereby every state will finally have the opportunity to be one of the first two states to vote.
Rotating the states would bring a much needed, overdue element of fairness to our primary system by giving each state — no matter how sparsely populated — a period of political relevance.
Also, moving Iowa and New Hampshire out of their unwarranted privileged political positions at the front of the line would help make the process more demographically representative of the nation at large.
Here’s an idea of what the first two states rotational schedule could look like over the course of the next century.
2024 — Kansas, California.
2028 — Vermont, Texas.
2032 — Montana, New York.
2036 — North Dakota, Florida.
2040 — Idaho, Illinois.
2044 — Oregon, Ohio.
2048 — Arkansas, Pennsylvania.
2052 — New Mexico, North Carolina.
2056 — Kentucky, Michigan.
2060 — Alabama, Arizona.
2064 — Oklahoma, Massachusetts.
2068 — Wyoming, Missouri.
2072 — Connecticut, Wisconsin.
2076 — Utah, Georgia.
2080 — Hawaii, Washington.
2084 — West Virginia, Colorado.
2088 — Nebraska, Virginia.
2092 — Indiana, New Jersey.
2096 — Maine, Tennessee.
2100 — Mississippi, Minnesota.
2104 — Delaware, Louisiana.
2108 — South Dakota, Maryland.
2112 — Alaska, Nevada.
2116 — Rhode Island, South Carolina.
2120 — Iowa, New Hampshire.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
What’s next from GOP leaders in Iowa?
What are the governor and the GOP Legislature not going to do to the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System and all Iowa’s public servants this year?
2016: Gov. Kim Reynolds said IPERS is secure, strong, sustainable, efficiently managed, creates jobs and is an economic engine for Iowa. Then at a private fundraiser she says she wants to privatize it.
2017: Nothing was said about collective bargaining in the 2016 election campaign. Then in the general session they said they would tweak collective bargaining. Then they gutted a 45 year old plan (started by GOP Gov. Robert Ray) that worked well.
They said there are no plans to make any changes to IPERS. Then Gov. Reynolds has Sen. Charles Schneider hire the Koch Brothers funded anti-pension Reason Foundation to study IPERS.
2018: The GOP again said no changes to IPERS. Then GOP Sen. Brad Zaun introduced a bill (SF45) to eliminate IPERS.
2019: The governor, Speaker of the House, and Rep. Bobby Kaufmann said no IPERS changes to present or future IPERS employees, and according to Rep. Kaufmann, not even punctuation changes. Then they put IPERS in a property tax bill. They said it didn’t affect IPERS. If there was no effect, why is it in the bill?
Every year they say no changes. Every year there are studies or changes to a 65-plus-year-old system that is nationally recognized. They say we are fear mongering but what they say, and then what they do, prove our point.
So, what aren’t you going to do to IPERS this year?
John Brostad
Storm Lake
Beware puppy mills this holiday season
With the holidays quickly approaching, I want to remind my fellow citizens to be careful when buying a puppy from a pet store, newspaper or website without meeting the parents.
Puppy mills and online scammers use this time of year to take advantage of customers by marketing puppies as gifts.
The Better Business Bureau advises to, “Give yourself time to do the research you need to find a trustworthy breeder or consider adopting a pet from an animal shelter.”
And the bureau also advises, “Unless you can visit the breeding facility before purchase and bring your puppy home personally, avoid purchasing a puppy from a website.”
Few things make us fall in love faster than a baby puppy, but the origins of that puppy could end up costing thousands of dollars in vet bills. Consumers need to make sure they aren’t acting on impulse and research before they buy.
Please be sure to visit BailingOutBenji.com and research before making any purchases. If you aren’t meeting the parents of the puppy, then you are likely supporting a puppy mill.
Stacy Perkins
Council Bluffs
What’s the next ‘Trumped up’ crisis?
Eleven months before the election, there is just enough time for two, maybe three, imaginary national crisis situations to come out of the mind of Donald Trump. The gullible Trump-base has bought into this pattern for years, and the hated media helps.
The first Trumped-up crisis was President Obama’s birth certificate. Remember how Trump hired investigators to get the real facts. When that proved to be a total hoax, Trump publicly congratulated himself for solving this national mystery. What a joke.
That was followed by the crisis of Hillary’s missing emails and Democratic National Committee servers. “Lock her up!” Donald had his mindless minions chanting. After three years of searching, no facts came out because there were none.
North Korea followed and our imminent transcontinental nuclear missile attack. Despite two “critical” photo-op presidential summits, nothing has changed. But now Trump claims to be an international diplomat.
Next is was Ukraine. The real problem was resolved until Donald put himself, and his mouth, into the situation. He loves the current attention as long as his spineless Senate lackeys stick behind him.
That finally leads to the Trump war with China. Trump’s tariffs have made thousands of farm families bankrupt and cost $38 billion in public funds to prop up damage to his rural base. Donald single-handedly created this crisis. He made it worse by “doubling down” to unaffected industries. He has failed to resolve any of the major issues. Now he declares he won instead of admitting defeat by backtracking on some of his most stupid tariffs.
In each “Crisis” three things are guaranteed: One, Trump does not follow expert advice. Two, Donald makes it worse. And Three, he always claims victory.
John Klein
Treynor
