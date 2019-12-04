Cindy Axne and the partisan impeachment inquiry
To say the Democrats’ recently-concluded House impeachment inquiry was a failure would be an understatement. Polling indicates that public opinion has not been swayed by the House impeachment process. A significant majority of voters now disapprove of impeaching the president than approve.
Independent voters tell the story. Gallup’s early November poll indicates support for impeachment is slipping among independents. By a 53/45 percent margin, independent voters now oppose impeachment. That’s a switch from October when the previous Gallup survey put the split at 44/53 percent.
Money and a lot of congressional time was spent on this boondoggle, while the important business of the country continues to be neglected. A national budget, the United States/Mexico/Canada trade agreement and lower prescription drug costs are just some of the pressing needs congress needed to address this year. For House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat minions, however, all of this took a back seat to the impeachment charade.
This inexcusable neglect lies in part with Iowa 3rd District Rep. Cindy Axne, who voted for the public phase of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. This is one of the few significant votes Congresswoman Axne has taken since she’s been in Congress, and it was a sham partisan vote. Indeed, the only bipartisanship that took place was the vote against the impeachment inquiry. She was not representing her 3rd District constituents. She was representing those liberal out-of-state special interests who donated over 75% of her total campaign contributions.
The congresswoman should take note, Iowa’s 3rd District voters are watching. We’ve already made note of her and her Democrat congressional cohort’s inaction on the nation’s important business since taking over the House in 2018, and we will be watching her vote very closely when the full House takes up impeachment sometime before Christmas. Democrats need to get on with the business of America, or they will be forced to relinquish their control of the House by voters in 2020 — this includes 3rd District Democrat Congresswoman Cindy Axne.
Jeff Jorgensen
Council Bluffs
GOP costing Iowa with settlements
During the Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad and Gov. Kim Reynolds administrations, more than $53 million has been spent to satisfy various lawsuits and settlements against their administrations. These settlements include $6.5 million against the University of Iowa for discrimination against its former field hockey coach, $4.1 million to settle sexual harassment claims against former Republican Finance Authority Director Dave Jamison and $1.045 million to settle sexual harassment claims against former Republican Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix.
Instead of spending taxpayer money to defend and settle a pattern of discrimination cases, this money could have been spent on lowering tuition at our state universities, funding state mental health programs, cleaning up Iowa’s waterways or expanding and strengthening our rural schools.
And, these costs and payments are expected to continue. Chris Godfrey was recently awarded $1.5 million after finding former Republican Gov. Branstad retaliated and discriminated against him for being gay. And former Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven has stated he is seeking $2 million for wrongful termination by Reynolds, also a Republican.
We, the taxpayers keep footing the bills for these lawsuits. We, the taxpayers are paying the price because the money for these lawsuits and settlements can’t be used to improve our state. We Iowans simply can’t afford this type of GOP leadership.
Victoria Rossander
Stanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.