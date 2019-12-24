Christmas and addiction
Christmas Eve meant traveling to my grandparent’s farm in rural Iowa. The cousins would spend the day outside sledding, the aunts and uncles inside visiting. The whole day was filled with fun, laughter, good food, love and family.
As I started my career, I naively thought holiday public safety shifts would be boring and quiet. Fast forward and now I know that everyone’s circumstances are different. Transitioning into the addiction field, I wasn’t surprised to learn that relapses happen more frequently around the holidays.
As the holidays near, it’s important to understand the reason for an uptick in destructive behaviors. It can be difficult to have compassion for a chronic addict who is acting out, being violent or sobbing uncontrollably. However, the way we interact with them can either add to their discomfort or help to ease it.
Addiction isn’t something that just happens to people who have chosen a bad path. Addicts are our neighbors, our relatives, our friends and they are sometimes even you and me. When we as helpers understand what we are up against, our job gets a little easier when we, too, are missing our holiday on the farm with family.
Bradley Madsen
Manning
Reader: Obstruction of Congress definitely happened
So why do you think that Trump did not obstruct Congress? The executive branch was instructed by Trump not to release any subpoenaed documents to the public’s representatives in Congress. The voters elected these representatives as part of our system of checks and balances that is the basis of our Constitution.
Historical executive documents belong to the American people. A truckload of documents was turned over by Clinton to Congress for his Senate trial. Nixon was subpoenaed for documents and recordings that were turned over to Congress.
Why should Trump be allowed to defy subpoenas? Are you afraid that the documents as well as the employees of the executive branch will prove illegal activity? If Trump is allowed to obstruct Congress, the Senate trial will be considered a mockery and without merit.
Julie Stewart Ziesman
Waukee
‘No one is above the law’
These are historic times; it is the third time in my lifetime to witness similar history. Donald John Trump, 45th president of the United Stated of America, has been impeached by the United Stated House of Representatives. Yes, the vote was largely along party lines. The next event will be a “trial” in the Senate to affirm the Articles of Impeachment or acquit.
I watched the majority of proceedings related to the House actions; read two books and countless news articles about the impeachment process; watched commentary on the proceedings and approximately 11 hours of the Judicial Committee’s hearing. I believe that I have done my due diligence to be an informed member of the electorate.
The House proceedings were decried by the minority party and the president as a “sham,” and a flawed process because “first-hand” witnesses did not testify. Factually, President Trump refused to allow the appearance of “first-hand” witnesses before House committees. When subpoenas were issued, executive privilege was asserted, and release of relevant documents were blocked. If there is evidence that exonerates him, witnesses and documents should be brought forward.
The opportunity to introduce new evidence comes during the Senate “trial.” What is to be feared if the President is innocent and actions were above reproach? Don’t innocent parties want evidence brought forward especially if it proves innocence? If the American public hasn’t heard “the truth”, then why is the evidence blocked?
If the choice is made by the president and his advisers to shield those witnesses and evidence from the public, then that is an answer as well. If there is nothing to hide, allow the appearance of those who could exonerate.
Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst hold positions of influence in the Senate. I encourage you to contact them; make calls; leave a message; send an email. If the House proceeding was flawed and a “sham,” as claimed by the 45th president, then the Senate has a chance to correct the record. As a constituent, ask our elected senators to advocate for additional relevant witnesses and presentation of relevant evidence to the Senate before votes on the Articles of Impeachment are taken.
No one is above the law.
Pat Shipley
Nodaway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.