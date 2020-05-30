Reader supports Andy Brown for Sheriff
We, the citizens of Pottawattamie County, have a very important decision to make on June 2. The office of sheriff will be filled by someone new for the first time in 27 years. As Pottawattamie County Sheriff, Andy Brown, will lead us all with humility, courage, and honesty.
As a candidate for Sheriff, Andy Brown has the support, trust, and public endorsements from current employees within all divisions of the Sheriff’s Office for numerous reasons. Andy Brown has taken the time to get to know employees and treated all with the dignity and respect they deserve. He has not created a false image of himself to attract voters, he has always been the dedicated leader our county deserves as Sheriff.
When elected, Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown will continue to fairly enforce the law, enact innovative plans to ensure the safety of all those within our community, and maintain a balanced budget through program reform. As Pottawattamie County Sheriff, Andy Brown, will lead us with the highest level of courtesy, commitment, integrity, and professionalism.
Vote Andy Brown for Pottawattamie County Sheriff.
Liz Sanders
Council Bluffs
Reader: Brown someone you can depend on
I believe it is my civic duty to not only vote, but to vote informed. With the election for Pottawattamie County Sheriff nearing, I urge citizens of the county to do your research. The position of sheriff isn’t just about managing a budget (the Sheriff’s Office is the largest budget in the county); it is about community engagement, resource planning, and protection of our citizens, among other things. Reach out to the candidates, ask them where they stand on issues that are important to you, reach out to current employees, make your decision based on facts and not friendships.
It isn’t enough to just show up to the polls, or fill out an absentee ballot to cast your vote. You have to know what your candidate stands for. You have to vote informed. For the first time in 28 years, Pottawattamie County will have a new sheriff. With only Republican candidates running, June 2 primary is a vital election. It determines who the only candidate will be on the ballot in November.
With that being said, I would like to tell you why I am voting for Andy Brown. Andy is a down-to-earth guy, who has a vision. He has the experience needed to lead the county in the right direction. Andy is the kind of guy that people want to work for. If you have followed any of the social media posts regarding the election, you will see endorsements from deputies, and other county employees. He is the guy you can depend on. He understands the importance of a balanced budget, without an increase in property taxes; safety of all citizens, including our children, is important to him. Andy is honest, has integrity, and is just a genuinely good guy that is approachable.
Again, please do your research and vote informed, our county depends on you.
Jamie Watts
Council Bluffs
More reader support for Brown
I am writing to show my support for Andy Brown for Pottawattamie County Sheriff. As an attorney, I have worked with him for many years at the courthouse. I have found him to be compassionate, knowledgeable, respected by his peers, and just a great guy!
Andy takes on any challenge and I see how his team trusts him to lead and they respect his decisions. He has the ability to make everyone feel comfortable and safe in the hardest of times.
I am proud to call him my friend and I say with no hesitation that his dedication to his family and to his job have earned him my support.
Dawn Landon
Council Bluffs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.